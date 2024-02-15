Fans can now purchase tickets for the friendly between the USA and Colombia when the two play at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. This is one of two friendlies the USMNT is playing in June as the final preparations for hosting the Copa America this summer.

Prices will fluctuate up and down as the game on June 8 nears. However, you can lock in your USA vs Colombia tickets by purchasing them now. All of the tickets linked above have a 100% buyer guarantee. Ticket reseller VividSeats promises valid tickets delivered in time for the event or your money back. These are secure transactions backed by full-service customer care. Plus, there is full compensation for events that are canceled and not rescheduled.

World Soccer Talk and Vivid Seats are partners. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the discount.

Tickets to USA against Colombia in friendly starts hectic summer

Fans attending the game at FedEx Field will have the chance to watch the USMNT start a busy summer. As stated, the United States plays Colombia once the European club calendar closes. Then, just a few weeks later, the USMNT plays in the Copa America for just the fifth time. It is the first time since 2016 that the United States is competing; that was also a year the Americans were the hosts. That year, the USMNT finished fourth after falling to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinals.

Tickets to the Copa America games are also available for purchase. While the competition awaits the final entrants from CONCACAF, fans can buy tickets to every game. That includes all the group stage games, where fans know the teams’ schedules. Also, that includes the knockout stages. Therefore, those looking to attend the final in Miami on Sunday, July 14, can purchase tickets already. There is no guarantee the USMNT will reach that stage with major opposition coming from South American sides. However, the final still promises to be a spectacle, as it has been for the last several tournaments.

The beginning of a soccer hub in the United States

In addition to the friendlies and Copa America in the United States, the next several years will turn the United States into a major home for soccer. At the international level, the upcoming World Cup in 2026 will be the biggest ever with more teams and games than any tournament in history. That tournament is across the United States, Canada and Mexico, so the entire load is not on one country.

In the summer before that, FIFA is launching its new Club World Cup format with 32 clubs from across the globe. The best teams from Europe, South America and the rest of the confederations in the FIFA umbrella will play a new-look tournament across the east coast of the United States. Also, in the summer of 2024, many clubs have planned friendlies in the United States, including a trio of Premier League clubs.

In addition to playing Colombia outside of Washington, D.C., on June 8, a friendly between the USMNT and Brazil is reportedly happening on June 12.

PHOTOS: IMAGO / Pond5 Images