U.S. Soccer is taking a slow, methodical approach in their search for the United States men’s national team manager. After all, the team has not had a permanent coach since Gregg Berhalter departed the position following the World Cup. U.S. Soccer has instead implemented two different interim managers since January.

FOX Sports is now reporting that this search for a coach has reached far and wide. The outlet’s Doug McIntyre claims that more than 10 coaches have been interviewed for the role. This supposedly includes candidates from multiple nations in Europe and Central America and various coaches from the U.S.

Crocker came to the States to nail down USMNT candidates

According to the report, Matt Crocker signed on as the USMNT sporting director earlier than expected. The Welshman was initially supposed to take the position on August 1. At the time, he was under contract with Southampton. However, the former Premier League club allowed Crocker to leave early. This move was to help conduct interviews for the USMNT manager position and hopefully make a final decision on the correct candidate.

Steve Cherundolo is among these USMNT candidates. The former defender has coaching experience in Germany and here Stateside. He was even previously an assistant coach with the national team in 2018 under then-interim coach Dave Sarachan.

Fellow Arsenal legendary duo Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are major possibilities as well. Henry has publicly announced that he would want the job, while Vieira has significant experience in multiple top leagues. The former NYCFC head coach previously left Premier League side Crystal Palace in March.

Final selection may take a few more months

The publication also suggests that Luis Enrique, Jesse Marsch, Pellegrino Matarazzo, El Salvador manager Hugo Perez, and the aforementioned Berhalter are all possible candidates as well.

Despite the lengthy list of potential permanent candidates, Crocker has admitted that the decision will take time. In fact, the Welshman admitted in May that a final choice may not occur until the “end of summer.” The USMNT will continue to be led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan for the Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto