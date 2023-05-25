Anthony Hudson continues to lead the UMSNT in the future, including the upcoming Gold Cup and Nations League Finals. US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker claimed the team will have a new manager by the end of summer.

Speaking with USSoccer.com, Crocker admitted that the search has been a lengthy process. “What we have is a list of candidates who based on our initial research we think will fit the profile,” stated Crocker. “We already have had a number of conversations with some of the candidates.”

“In some instances a candidate may hold a current position, in which case we must be very respectful to their clubs and always make sure any communication begins with them. Our next steps will be to conduct more thorough interviews and continue what we have outlined as a robust evaluation process.”

USMNT manager search will extend well into summer

Crocker then confirmed that the goal is still to make a final decision by the end of the summer. “As I have said, we think this decision is critical not only for the next three years but also for the legacy that this coach will leave on the future of the program,” continued Crocker.

“We intend to be thoughtful and thorough in our evaluation and our selection. The plan is to conduct a series of interviews in June and narrow down the list of candidates. From there, we will engage the finalists in another evaluation activity. Our aim is to have our new coach in place by the end of summer, although it’s possible that club circumstances could impact the timeline.”

Anthony Hudson to see out current contract with team at Gold Cup

Also, FOX Sports writer Doug McIntyre reports Hudson is likely to remain at the helm until his contract expires. The coach’s current deal runs until August 1. This would come after the conclusion of the Gold Cup and Nations League finals.

Hudson got off to a bit of a rough start, as he lost his first match in charge against Serbia. However, the team has now remained unbeaten in the four games following that match. The USMNT is set to face Mexico in the Nations League, before heading to the Gold Cup soon after. Hudson is expected to take mostly two different squads to the tournaments.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia MexSport