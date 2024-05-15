Following Erik ten Hag’s disastrous season, Manchester United must resolve to improve their on-field performance. As United seeks to rebuild this summer, the club is expected to have a busy transfer window.

The new recruiting team that the INEOS’ Ratcliffe has begun to assemble will not sign pricey flops. Also, the Red Devils allegedly have Bruno Fernandes on the market for a summer move to fund their ongoing rebuilding.

Rumor has it that the Portugal star would consider leaving the club if given the chance. Despite his best efforts, he has only won the Carabao Cup with United. This is all despite him being a guiding light for the squad throughout a difficult few years for the club.

A rare bright spot for the Red Devils this season, he has contributed 15 goals and 11 assists. The 29-year-old has a contract that runs through 2026 and an option for another year.

Among United’s players, Fernandes has had the most impact throughout the last five years. After joining the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon, he played in only 230 games, but he already has 79 goals and 64 assists.

He may be amenable to a transfer next season if a substantial offer comes in; especially because playing in Europe is probably not in the cards.

Bayern wants to partner Fernandes former United rival

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Fernandes, according to a fresh report in The Independent. The story indicates Fernandes may be on his way to a new club: Bayern Munich.

Following last year’s acquisition of Harry Kane from Tottenham, the Bavarians may try to acquire another Premier League superstar. The article says that Fernandes’ next destination could be the Bundesliga.

After 12 years of dominance, Bayern finally tasted defeat this season when it was unable to win the German title. They fell short behind an undefeated Bayer Leverkusen squad.

Now, Bayern believes it can get the Portuguese midfielder since United is trying to raise money. In addition, the move may help strengthen ties with manager Thomas Tuchel, who wants a creative midfielder and might remain if he gets his way. That, of course, requires both Bayern and Tuchel to agree to work with one another beyond this trophyless season.

Adventure in Italy?

If Fernandes were to join Bayern, he might challenge for trophies, and the English team would have the opportunity to restock their team. In addition, the report adds that Inter, now champions of Serie A, also want to lure the United captain.

They seek to make it two league titles in a row under Simone Inzaghi’s leadership. Anyone hoping to sign the 29-year-old would have to shell out a pretty penny since his contract ends in two years.

United may choose to sell to pay for Ratcliffe’s rehabilitation and comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PHOTOS: IMAGO