Manchester United is delaying their official decision on Mason Greenwood’s future with the club. United suspended the once-promising young forward in early 2022 following assault allegations. The victim posted graphic photos, videos, and audio on social media in January of that year. United quickly suspended Greenwood on full pay. He has not featured for the team since.

Charges against Greenwood were officially dropped by British police back in February. However, the decision ultimately came down to a withdrawal of witness testimony. The winger was previously arrested once again in the fall of 2022 for contacting the accuser.

Players at the Women’s World Cup answering issue

Despite authorities dropping the charges, United claimed it would conduct its own investigation into the matter. Six months later, the club has still not yet made an official decision on what to do with Greenwood. The Red Devils had previously wanted to conclude prior to their opening match of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. United hosts Wolves on Monday, Aug. 14.

Nevertheless, Mail Sport is claiming that the club will talk to team members inside the organization regarding the player. This includes multiple players in the club’s women’s team. The news outlet reports United will interview members of the women’s team currently stationed at the Women’s World Cup. Mary Earps, Ella Toone, and Katie Zelem are currently with the England team at the tournament. Aissatou Tounkara and Estelle Cascarino are also still in the competition with France.

Women players at United uneasy over Greenwood possible return

The Greenwood situation split players at United, according to Mail Sport. Many women’s squad members were “deeply uncomfortable” allowing the youngster back into the club. However, some men’s players feel as if Greenwood deserves a second chance.

Along with the United women’s team, Greenwood’s potential return does not thrill a group of fans. The bunch is planning a protest at Old Trafford during the match on Monday. Taking to social media, the group asserts that “taking Greenwood back legitimizes and normalizes sexual assault and domestic abuse.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej