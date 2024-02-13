Manchester United will reportedly continue to monitor Bayer Leverkusen duo Edmond Tapsoba and Jeremie Frimpong. The defenders are currently mainstays in the German club’s squad under Xabi Alonso. The former midfield star has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Not only has Die Werkself stunned German soccer fans by leading the league, but they have been dominant so far this season. Alonso’s side has yet to lose a match in any competition during the current campaign.

Leverkusen recently opened up a five-point lead atop the Bundesliga standings on Saturday by thumping Bayern Munich 3-0 at home. Tapsoba played the full 90 minutes in the match and Frimpong came on as a late substitute. The duo even combined to score the final goal in stoppage time on the day as well.

Red Devils will be looking for major reinforcements this summer

Despite finishing a distant third in the Premier League last season, United has struggled throughout the current campaign. The Red Devils now find themselves sitting sixth in the standings, despite collecting wins in three consecutive league games.

A massive part of the club’s issues so far this season has come in front of goal. Manager Erik ten Hag’s group has managed to score just 33 English top-flight goals in 24 matches in the 2023/24 campaign. This is currently the lowest tally of any club inside the top 12 of the table.

Although they are struggling to score, the team’s defense could also use reinforcements as well. Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are the most dependable players in their positions across the back line. However, both key stars have missed ample matches throughout the season due to injury.

Outside of these top two performers, a series of changes could be coming this summer. Rafael Varane and Harry Maguire, despite costing the club around $136 million combined in transfer fees, have not exactly impressed in Manchester. The Red Devils also had to bring in 36-year-old Jonny Evans last summer as cover in the center-back position.

Tapsoba and Frimpong would both potentially be major additions for Ten Hag, assuming they arrive in the summer. Nevertheless, they would both cost quite a bit, and the Red Devils are enduring financial strains after spending freely in recent years.

Alonso’s possible move to Liverpool could cause headache

Along with having potential financial difficulties during the summer transfer window, Alonso’s future may hinder United’s plans. The highly rated manager could very well be on his way to Liverpool in June. Jurgen Klopp recently announced that he will depart Merseyside after the conclusion of the current campaign. Alonso, a former Red, is now the frontrunner to take over for Klopp.

Assuming Alonso does soon leave Leverkusen, the German club’s potential transfer activity could, in turn, be delayed. The Bundesliga leaders would need to find a managerial replacement before sanctioning any departures away from the team.

United will also have competition to pry Tapsoba and Frimpong away from Leverkusen as well. The duo are widely seen as top players in their positions and a plethora of big teams could come calling this summer. There is also the chance that the two could remain with Leverkusen as well. This is particularly the case if they were to grab the Bundesliga title in May and Alonso remains with the team.

