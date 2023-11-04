Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon as Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time winner in what was a lackluster game.

The visitors had a goal ruled out early in the game before Fulham dominated the second half. However, Fernandes eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag with a superb winner at the death that gave United the three points.

The big news for United coming into the game was the absence of Marcus Rashford. The English forward had been reprimanded by Ten Hag for celebrating his birthday after the loss to Manchester City. The Dutch coach claimed the striker’s behavior was unacceptable.

However, with an apology offered, the reasoning for Rashford’s absence was an injury picked up in training on Friday.

Rasmus Hojlund led the attack in Rashford’s absence while Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Christian Eriksen were to pull the strings in midfield.

Fulham, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing start to the season. Marco Silva’s side lost of their last 3 games and their home form has been of concern of late. Despite this, the Portuguese coach has just signed a contract extension, as was confirmed by the club in October.

Erik ten Hag arrived at Craven Cottage under significant pressure

United started better of the two sides and they thought they had the lead in the 8th minute. From a well-worked free-kick, Eriksen picked out Alejandro Garnacho who then crossed for McTominay and the Scot thumped home from close range.

However, after a lengthy VAR check that took close to four minutes, referee John Brooks chalked off the goal. Harry Maguire was deemed to be in an offside position. The English defender was interfering with play trying to get his toe on the ball before Garnacho’s cross, although he was being pushed towards the ball.

Fulham did grow into the game soon after, despite a protest from their fans at rising ticket prices in the 18th minute.

Despite their newfound comfort, Fulham hardly created any opportunities to break the deadlock before the end of the first half. The game looked pedestrian at times with both sides struggling to keep hold of the ball long enough to be truly creative in the final third.

Bruno Fernandes saved United

Garnacho had a half chance soon after the restart, but the Argentinian winger hit his shot straight at Bernd Leno.

The hosts, however, were in the ascendancy from there on. First Harry Wilson darted past the United midfield and played in Willian. The Brazilian shot wide from a good position.

Just past the hour mark, Calvin Bassey’s effort met Diogo Dalot on the line, forcing the Portuguese defender to clear. This was before Andre Onana kept out Rodrigo Muniz’s header following a corner. The Fulham striker, however, was unable to continue and walked off the stadium minutes later in tears. Marco Silva later confirmed it was an issue with his knee.

Silva’s side dominated proceedings throughout the second half. Yet, they will leave disappointed at not having made United pay for their sloppiness. Both sides made several changes in search of the opening goal but the game lacked any real conviction.

The moment of magic came through Fernandes. He grabbed the winner for United in stoppage time with a well-taken curling shot.

Facundo Pellistri’s dilligent work on the right flank put pressure on Fulham’s defense. A fortuitous bounce fell to the Portuguese midfielder, and he showed great composure to create space with a feint before placing his shot into the bottom corner.

What next for Fulham and Manchester United?

Fulham will be hugely upset with the outcome, but the result will come as a huge boost for Ten Hag. Despite yet again struggling to find attacking cohesion, the Reds travel back to Manchester with three points.

The Red Devils now shift their focus to the Champions League as they travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen. This comes before hosting newly promoted Luton Town next weekend. Fulham, meanwhile, face a tricky away test against high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Sportimage