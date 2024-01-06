An agreement over Eric Dier’s personal conditions has been reached, and he is on the verge of a stunning January transfer to Bayern Munich.

The number of surprising transactions that close throughout transfer windows is something that supporters can always count on. It will be the same with this January transfer window.

To shore up their defense, Bayern Munich are looking at all possible avenues. Ronald Araujo’s transfer from Barcelona has been much anticipated by the Bavarian club.

Still, the Catalan giants will hold on to the Uruguayan defender come the winter transfer window. In an effort to bolster their defense, the Bundesliga winners are now considering a transfer for an English defender.

Tottenham Hotspur set to receive significant sum from Bayern Munich

Bayern and Tottenham defender Eric Dier have reportedly reached a verbal agreement about personal matters, according to Sky Germany. The English defender has reportedly met with Thomas Tuchel and is considering a transfer to Munich.

Dier may potentially leave Spurs in January if Ange Postecoglou decides he is no longer an integral part of the team. His deal is also up at season’s end, therefore the club is willing to let him go for $5.5 million this month. Final consent from Bayern is necessary for the completion of the move.

It’s believed that Thomas Tuchel has a lot of respect for the player and thinks he would be a great addition to the Bundesliga. After consulting with the manager, the Englishman has learned that he would be double as a defensive midfielder and center defender.

Harry Kane is set to be reunited with his former Spurs teammate in Eric Dier at Bayern Munich

The German powerhouses expressed interest in signing him during the summer. However, they were unable to come to an agreement with the player about personal issues.

Although they were unsuccessful in the summer, Bayern are still hoping to sign him this time around. The youngster has already been advised by Tuchel that he would be utilized as both a central defender and a defensive midfielder.

What did Ange Postecogolou say of Dier’s absence?

Spurs did not select the former Sporting Lisbon defender in their matchday roster for Friday’s FA Cup match against Burnley. Following the match, fans wanted to know why the English ace wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Ange Postecoglou made it clear that the defender’s absence was due to injury. As a result, the veteran skipped the trip.

However, a number of news sources have reported that the England international has reportedly reached an amicable agreement with the German league heavyweights. Eric Dier became a member of the North London club during the summer of 2014.

The club has benefited greatly from his service. He has spent almost a decade as a key cog in their first team. Although he has played in a variety of positions over the years, his career began as a midfielder.

While the 29-year-old did play central defense for Tottenham last year, a lot has transpired in that time. With Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, he has fallen in the hierarchy and has made only four appearances for Tottenham this season.

Having gone through a challenging period under the Australian coach, the 29-year-old is reportedly eager to break free. But this will give the Premier League heavyweights more money to spend in January.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sven Simon : IMAGO / PA Images