Toronto FC may not be looking far geographically for its next manager, as John Herdman is a potential name. The current Canada Men’s National Team head coach has had introductory discussions with the Canadian club. Currently, Terry Dunfield is serving as manager of Toronto FC after the club sacked Bob Bradley this summer.

According to The Athletic, the head coach has had informal talks with Toronto FC. Toronto FC informed the coach what the job entails, but a formal interview process has yet to begin. Reports indicate that Herdman’s current contract with Canada Soccer extends through the 2026 World Cup. However, Herdman’s criticism of the Canadian Federation could be one factor pointing him toward a new position.

The conversations would likely mean Herdman has some level of interest in the job. He is not alone in Toronto FC’s hunt for a new manager, though. The Athletic named the likes of Bobby Smyrniotis of Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League and D.C. United assistant Carl Robinson are also in the running.

Herdman can help Toronto FC like he did Canada

Toronto FC needs a major overhaul with its next head coach. Not only is it arguably the worst club in Major League Soccer, but it has the highest payroll in the league. Currently, with the fewest points earned per game, Toronto FC has been struggling for some time. The club finished second-to-last in the Eastern Conference each of the last two seasons.

Herdman could be someone to turn it around. After all, he did so with the Canada Men’s National Team. Under Herdman’s management, Canada climbed up the FIFA World Rankings via strong performances. Then, Canada reached its first World Cup in 36 years by qualifying for Qatar 2022. Even though the Canadians lost each of their three games at the tournament, it was a step in the right direction.

Recent comments have soured the relationship between the two. Herdman, clearly passionate about the future success of Canadian soccer, voiced his opposition to the federation’s lack of preparation in its golden generation. These talks with Toronto FC are just that, talks. However, there is reason to believe they could materialize.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport