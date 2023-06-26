Toronto FC and manager Bob Bradley parted ways on Monday with the Canadian club struggling mightily. The Reds are second from the bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference table with only the ailing Inter Miami beneath them. Bob Bradley, the former head coach of the USMNT, took over after the 2021 MLS season.

Under Bradley’s tenure, the club made several high-profile signings. The biggest of those were Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernadeschi and Domenico Criscito. Each of those arrived in the middle of the 2022 campaign.

However, the 2022 campaign was a failure by all accounts. The club had the second-lowest point total in the entire league. Despite the key signings playing well, the club did not make any moves. For example, Bernadeschi scored eight times in his first 10 appearances with the club. Insigne had eight goal contributions of his own in the 11 games he featured in last season. However, six losses in the club’s last eight games spiraled the season and set the tone for this one.

The losses to end last season have not exactly carried over, though. Toronto has lost seven games. However, it has a league-high 10 draws to go along with its three wins. The three wins are toward the bottom of the league. In five of those draws, Toronto held the lead. The Canadian club also had the lead in two of its seven losses. That includes an early lead in the club’s last game under Bob Bradley.

Bob Bradley out of Toronto FC

The club sees Bob Bradley as the reason for the struggles. During his time as the manager of the club, Bradley compiled a record of 14 wins and 19 losses. There were also 26 draws under Bradley. Not only is the American the manager, but he is also the club’s sporting director. Assistant Coach & Technical Director Mike Sorber has been relieved of his duties as well.

For the time being, Terry Dunfield will serve as the club’s interim manager. The club’s U-17 head coach is a former Toronto FC midfielder.

