John Herdman, the head coach of the Canada Men’s National Team, is frustrated with his own Federation ahead of the 2026 World Cup that the nation is co-hosting. Following a Nations League Final loss against the United States, Herdman vented some of his frustrations to the media.

With a talented squad that includes top talents like Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David and more, Herdman says the time to truly focus is now.

“We’ve got to get serious about winning a World Cup,” Herdman said. “When you play [a World Cup] at home, you get a chance to win it. You get a chance to get to a quarterfinal, a semifinal, and then get on that roll to win it. And we’re not serious. We brought a World Cup to our country and we’re not serious about winning it.”

Specifically, Herdman was most upset with the financial side of things in the Canadian Soccer Association. Herdman says there is a chance the squad may not have a training camp in September due to a lack of funding.

“I think it’s not a secret the organization has been suffering financially even through the World Cup qualification. You had coaches raising money to make sure we’ve got charter flights, security on those charter flights.”

Herdman led Canada to first World Cup in over 30 years

In that World Cup qualification, Canada finished top of the group. It was above Mexico, the United States and Costa Rica as it reached the World Cup for just the second time. Even if Canada lost each of its games at the World Cup, it was a massive step in the right direction to get to that stage. Much of that is thanks to the current crop Herdman has at his disposal. So many of those are young talents that can still develop.

“You know, we’ve got the best generation of players we’ve had. And there’s more coming, you can see it. [Ismael] Kone just dropped out the sky. Tajon Buchanan just dropped out the sky, Alistair Johnson, like it’s coming.”

While Herdman has been the head coach of the men’s side, Canada shot up the FIFA World Ranking. At the time of his takeover in January 2018, Canada ranked No. 95 in the world. Currently, it is No. 47, but it did reach as high as No. 33 in February 2022. A disappointing World Cup did not help its cause.

Still, despite losing to the USMNT on Sunday night, the potential is there for the side to grow. Herdman wants more involvement and action from his Federation ahead of the country’s biggest World Cup to date.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport