“What makes a great soccer player?” is a topic that many in the soccer world often wonder. What was it about Diego Maradona and Pele that set them apart from the rest? Like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, how can I improve my game? Every great soccer player has to have a few certain attributes, but there is no foolproof method.

To be successful on the soccer field, one needs a certain set of abilities and character traits. Athletes need a wide range of skills and qualities to succeed on the field and leave an impression. Becoming a great soccer player requires a multi-faceted approach, including technical skill and mental toughness.

A career in professional soccer is a goal that hundreds of thousands of kids have every day. And although grit and perseverance may get you far, the reality is that most kids won’t measure up. Even fewer kids who start playing soccer at an early age will go on to make a livelihood as professional players, and even fewer will have the chance to represent their nation in major tournaments.

Time and again, the contemporary soccer game evolves. Every kid should grow up knowing what it takes to be a professional athlete, as today’s players need to be quicker, stronger, and more determined than ever before.

Most important attributes for a great soccer player

Physical fitness

Regular training and coaching may improve a player’s speed and physical strength, however, there’s no denying that genetics play a significant role. The level of competition in soccer is unprecedented, making strength in all areas of the body crucial. To play this sport professionally, you need to have good general cardiovascular fitness, which you may get just by playing the game and exercising consistently.

Modern games place a premium on speed, strength, acceleration, agility, and raw power, all of which a player will innately hone during their formative years. Building one’s technical abilities is of utmost importance while one is young. It’s not until a person reaches a much later age, often beyond the age of fifteen, that they may focus on honing their fitness, speed, and core strength.

A player’s position determines the relative importance of physical characteristics. While creative midfielders and wingers rely heavily on speed and agility, strong, towering, and powerful central defenders are very necessary.

Kylian Mbappe has shown the value of speed for a great soccer player, as no one on defense can keep up with him.

Technique

Many people throughout the world speak soccer, which is frequently called a universal language. All soccer players are shaped from the ground up by honing their technique, which is like learning a new language. To be a world-class soccer player, you need to become an expert in three distinct areas of technique.

Possessing complete command of the ball and being able to direct its movement with one’s feet, legs, chest, and head constitutes ball mastery and control.

Keeping complete control of the ball when dribbling or sprinting with it entails going in a variety of directions and speeds.

Form and movement—the art of making the most of your body’s potential in all situations, with or without the ball, by the use of your equilibrium and coordination.

Tactical Intelligence

Nowadays, the ability to think tactically is more crucial than ever before. There are a plethora of tactical abilities that a contemporary professional player needs, including marking, space creation, counter-attacking, and team tactics.

Although it is a talent that can be honed with practice, the ability to judge when to pass and when to hold onto the ball is often what distinguishes top-tier club players from those who make it to the pros.

As one would expect from top-tier experts, they have excellent tactical awareness overall. These days, soccer is more about strategy than ever before, so players who can’t handle the pressure won’t have a chance in the pros. Oftentimes, the top soccer player must develop attributes like this innately.

Barcelona has relied on the technique and mental ability of players like Andres Iniesta to lead the Catalan club to success.

Balancing teamwork and leadership

You celebrate victories and suffer defeats as a team in soccer. There have been several instances when a single individual might be cited as the only contributor to a team’s triumph. Just like Diego Maradona and Pele achieved great things for their teams and countries in the past, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are experiencing the same thing today.

But they would all admit that they wouldn’t have achieved their accomplishment without the contributions of their teammates. Players must be able to perform at their highest level while playing on a team since, in general, teams perform better when their members work together in harmony.

Often, it’s the game-changing performance of a single player that elevates the whole squad. The play might be a fantastic tackle, goal, or display of exceptional talent. No need to settle for less than your best; after all, other people tend to pick up on the energy that you put in.

On the other hand, while it’s true that “together we can achieve more” in soccer each player’s efforts matter much, and leadership is a crucial trait for every successful soccer player, particularly for captains. In addition to leading by example on the field, you should be capable of inspiring and motivating your teammates.

A great soccer player develops attributes that make them better communicators. They know how to get their teammates’ attention and keep it brief. Everyone in the team has their own unique way of leading and communicating. Being an excellent teammate does not need being the most outspoken player on the field.

Mindset

At the very elite level, soccer can be an extremely stressful situation. Playing soccer at a high level requires a certain level of mental toughness. Being calm and collected under pressure is essential, as is the ability to pick yourself up after falling and keep trying.

As they progress, many gifted athletes quit. No matter how bad things become, the most successful athletes are those who can mentally toughen themselves and keep going until they reach their full potential.

