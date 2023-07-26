Many football teams from Europe and South America have risen from relative obscurity to become world powers since the turn of the 20th century. Many talented and physically fit athletes have played and left the sport across the globe.

The use of data analytics in sports has been on the rise for some time. The most well-known sports data analytics tale, Moneyball, has inspired a blockbuster film and entered the popular vernacular to the point that it is being discussed in presidential primaries.

Porto is one of several teams in the footballing globe that has found success with the “Moneyball” concept. To achieve long-term success, the Portuguese side routinely sells its top players and replaces them with fresh talent. The previous 15 years yielded tremendous growth and competitive success for its economy.

Twenty First Group ranks the most efficient soccer clubs in Europe

While money spent tends to correlate with better soccer results, it is by no means a guarantee of improved outcomes. The Twenty First Group’s Most Efficient Soccer Clubs Ranking recognizes the clubs in the world’s top divisions that are presently the largest overachievers relative to their expenditures.

It uses an intelligence engine that evaluates and ranks the best sporting events, teams, and athletes from all around the globe.

Twente leads the way ahead of Porto and even Man City

After Twente of the Netherlands, the top clubs on the list are mostly from Portugal and England. A major competitive advantage may be gained from Portugal’s long tradition as a hub for talent development, recruiting, and coaching. It’s a market where capital may provide great returns for little outlay.

Meanwhile, Premier League teams like Brighton and Brentford have shown how to succeed internationally while having fewer resources than some of their more affluent counterparts. The American Express Community Stadium side is presently the best team in Europe’s major five leagues, thanks in large part to data-driven shrewd recruiting.

Meanwhile, the ever-unstoppable Manchester City achieved success while running exceptionally efficiently, further underlining how effectively the club is operated.

Twente Porto Sporting Braga Benfica Manchester City Raków Częstochowa Brighton & Hove Albion Zrinjski Bodø / Glimt Brentford

PHOTO: IMAGO / Cover-Images