Timothy Weah will not be joining the Premier League as Juventus offered the American on loan to Everton for the rest of this season. The versatile player has not made the most of his playing time in Serie A this season. However, he would rather stay in Turin with the potential title winners Juventus than join relegation candidate Everton, according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian. The winter transfer window closes on Feb. 1. Therefore, Juventus may find another place to send Weah on loan.

Weah has featured in every league game for Juventus that he has been fit for. Yet, in those 17 games, he has come off the bench 10 times. He has only played the full 90 minutes twice, both of which were wins. Without a goal in league play, Weah only has one assist to his name with the Bianconeri. That assist proved crucial, though, as it set up Manuel Locatelli’s long-range effort that won Juventus the game at AC Milan. Weah’s only goal came in the Coppa Italia round of 16 against Salernitana. A sensational shot from long range slammed off the crossbar to give Juventus its sixth and final goal.

That has been Weah’s issue this season. He has shown the ability to be talented, but it comes and goes. Some of that is because of the style of play from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. Weah has played each game at right midfield. However, Allegri’s largely defensive tactics play Weah as a wing-back. That has been successful, as Juventus has the second-best defensive record in Serie A. Only league-leading Inter Milan have conceded fewer goals. Yet, with the national team, Weah thrives as an attacking player. Juventus fans are yet to see that ability in the black-and-white kit.

Weah shoots down Everton loan, stays at Juventus

The rumor of Weah moving to Everton is fresh, but it did not carry too much weight. What remains most interesting is that Juventus would be looking to offload Weah after just a few months in Turin. Weah has competed in the right midfield position with Andrea Cambiasso and Mattia De Sciglio. Both of those players are more defensive than Weah and perhaps provide more security in Allegri’s lineups.

For Everton, any kind of player would be a benefit for Sean Dyche. Whether Weah takes up a more defensive role or goes to his more traditional spot as a winger, Everton could use reinforcements at either position. Offensively, Everton has been one of the weaker teams in terms of scoring goals. After 21 games, Everton has 24 goals. Only three clubs have fewer goals in this Premier League season. Defensively, Everton has been resolute. In true Sean Dyche fashion, only four clubs have conceded fewer goals than Everton this season.

Therefore, Everton provided an outlet to give Weah more chances offensively. However, the impending threat of relegation because of Everton’s 10-point deduction and the generally defensive style of Dyche may have steered Weah away.

Keeping the Americans in Italy

Staying in Serie A means Weah will continue to work as a teammate with Weston McKennie. Also, Juventus will battle against American international Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah from AC Milan.

