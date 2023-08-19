Liverpool picked up their first win of the season as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

However, the visitors made the brighter start of the two sides and had a goal ruled out for offside following VAR intervention within the first minute.

Bournemouth made their pressure pay, taking the lead just two minutes later.

Liverpool concede first

Trent Alexander Arnold lost the ball in midfield, and after former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke carried it in the box, Antoine Semenyo thumped his shot past Alisson to give his side the lead.

Liverpool responded almost immediately when Virgil Van Dijk’s header hit the crossbar from Andrew Robertson’s cross.

The Reds settled into the game, getting their mojo back with intricate passing and were level in the 28th minute. Luis Diaz scored his second of the season with an acrobatic finish following Jota’s deflected pass from the right wing.

Seven minutes later, Jurgen Klopp’s side had a penalty when Joe Rothwell brought down new signing Dominik Szoboszlai with a needless and clumsy challenge in the box.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the penalty, which Neto brilliantly saved, but the Egyptian smashed the rebound to give Liverpool the lead as both sides went into the tunnel following an eventful first half.

Second half brings a red card

Bournemouth went close four minutes after the restart when goalscorer Semenyo’s shot fizzed past the crossbar.

Liverpool were then reduced to ten men when Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a late challenge on Ryan Christie.

This did not deter Liverpool, and Klopp’s side took the lead when Jota stroked in from close range after Neto could only parry Szoboszlai’s deflected shot onto the path of the Portuguese.

Liverpool never really looked under pressure despite playing a man down.

New Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would be disappointed with his side’s performance failing to create clear-cut opportunities despite starting well and playing with an extra man for almost the last half an hour of the game.

As the Anfield side picked their first win of the season, they will now travel to Tyneside for a tough encounter against Newcastle next week. Bournemouth will look to bounce back when they host Tottenham.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images