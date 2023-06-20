Bournemouth has officially named Andoni Iraola as their new head coach. The move comes after the South Coast club shocked Premier League fans by sacking Gary O’Neil on Monday. O’Neil recently helped the Cherries avoid relegation and remain in the English top flight.

Nevertheless, Bournemouth made the bold move to exchange O’Neil for the Spanish coach. “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club,” proclaimed Bournemouth owner Bill Foley. “With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.”

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.”

Cherries owner hints at more signings for new coach

Foley also revealed that his new head coach will receive ample financial backing during the transfer period. “We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing,” Foley stated.

Soccer fans Stateside may remember Iraola during his time in Major League Soccer. The full-back finished his playing career by featuring for New York City FC during 2015 and 2016. After completing his time in the U.S., Iraola’s first job in the business came with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca. He then moved to his native Spain to manage Mirandes and finally Rayo Vallecano. Rayo finished a respectable 11th in the LaLiga table for the 2022/23 season.

Bournemouth battled Leeds to get Andoni Iraola

Sky Sports has previously reported that fellow Premier League side Leeds United was also interested in Iraola. However, the Cherries moved fast to beat their rivals and secure the coach. The 40-year-old manager will begin to work with his players when they return from summer break in early July. Bournemouth plays their first preseason match against Scottish side Hibernian in Spain on July 13.

