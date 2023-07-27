Former MLS player Taylor Twellman has responded to the criticism of MLS defense following Lionel Messi dominating with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has shown his talent early on for his team, contributing to three goals and one assist in only two games. The two goals he scored in his first start, against Atlanta, raised eyebrows about the strength of MLS defenders.

This 36-year-old appeared too comfortable versus Atlanta in their Leagues Cup match on July 25. The first of his two goals came when he found himself in open space, and the second came when he finished off a rebound in the crease. He not only scored, but he also assisted his team to a 4-0 victory.

Fans ridiculed state of MLS defending

Some spectators were eager to call out the poor performance of the other team’s defense. But Twellman, an analyst for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, had a comeback for the naysayers.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

“I love reading the ‘indictments’ of MLS defending when Atlanta United gave up 4 goals to…..the New York Red Bulls for God’s sake. ATL are the worst defense in the league for me and that included the Miami team they just played that’s in last place. Just enjoy the games and quality”, he took to Twitter to write.

“It has been an absolute privilege to watch Messi for nearly two decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. A gift from God.”

Taylor Twellman also provided some video to prove his point and defend MLS defending against Messi. The video showed nearly identical goals that Messi scored. One was against Atlanta in the Leagues Cup. The other came during the Argentine’s time with PSG.

Messi edging closer to his MLS debut

Indeed, Atlanta United’s 39 conceded goals this season are the second-most in the league. Moreover, it is one of the league’s worst defensive teams overall. Meanwhile, Messi will make his debut appearance with the Florida club in MLS play come August when it takes on Charlotte FC.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport