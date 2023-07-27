Want to watch MLS from England? Good news. It’s just as easy as if you were in the United States. MLS Season Pass from Apple is the exclusive way to watch MLS and Messi from England in 2023. And it’s available across the entire United Kingdom.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on your mobile device, smart TV, or computer. So anywhere you have the app, you can watch the league. And it includes every league match. This means the regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup – which features every MLS and Mexican Liga MX side – are all at your fingertips.

Whether you’re just interested in following the league, or want to see Messi mania for yourself, MLS Season Pass is the way to watch. In fact it’s the only way, as there is no other avenue to (legally) watch MLS. Getting MLS Season Pass is super easy:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Get and subscribe to MLS Season Pass in England

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps:

Activate this link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

And there you have it. You can now login anywhere that has the Apple TV app and watch MLS Season Pass. Android users can also get MLS Season Pass via web browser.

MLS Season Pass is offered at a price point of £14.99 per month for subscribers in the UK. A full season plan is available at £99.99 per season which gives you savings if you’re in for the entire campaign.

It’s important to remember that Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass are two separate entities. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to get MLS Season Pass. However, if you already subscribe to Apple TV+, a discounted rate of £12.99/month or £79.00/season is offered.

Photo: Imago