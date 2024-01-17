The popular Netflix docuseries Sunderland ‘Til I Die is set to soon return for its final season. Initially released in 2018, the series highlighted Sunderland’s 2017/18 season. It was the team’s first campaign back in the Championship since 2006 after being relegated from the Premier League the prior season.

The first season of the show was quickly met with an overwhelmingly positive critical response. Not only was the production praised, but there was plenty of drama involved in the initial season of the show. The Black Cats were shockingly once again relegated down to League One after a disappointing season in the second tier.

After a successful start, Sunderland ‘Til I Die was renewed for a second season. This installment documented the club’s 2018/19 campaign under new ownership. Sunderland nearly jumped straight back to the Championship during the campaign but eventually fell in the playoffs to Charlton Athletic. The Black Cats dramatically lost the final match, as they allowed the game-winning goal in added time.

Lifelong Sunderland fans Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman helped create the docuseries with their production company Fulwell73. The duo has even recently joined the club’s board of directors.

The final season of the series will hit Netflix in less than one month

After a four-year hiatus, Sunderland ‘Til I Die returns in February. The upcoming season will be the final Netflix installment of the show. The streaming service has yet to reveal an official trailer for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, Netflix hinted that the show debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Calling the upcoming release an official ‘season’ may not exactly be fitting. The upcoming iteration of Sunderland ‘Til I Die will only consist of three total episodes. The initial season of the series involved eight episodes, while the sophomore season had just six shows.

According to reports, the upcoming episodes will highlight Sunderland’s return to the Championship. The Black Cats finally earned promotion back to the second-tiered division following the 2021/22 campaign. Manager Alex Neil helped lift the club out of League One before heading to Stoke City. However, the Potters sacked the veteran coach in December.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die inspired Hollywood purchase of Wrexham

The series has helped grow Sunderland’s brand all over the world. Peter Farrer, a taxi driver featured in the series, previously spoke about the positive influence the show had on the club.

“Sunderland’s become known around the world on the back of the show,” Farrer told The Athletic. “I’m not blowing my own trumpet, but I can go into the Colliery Tavern (a fan-favorite pub near the Stadium of Light) before a game and somebody will recognize me. I’ve had people from Slovakia, America, Chile, Germany, France come up to me.”

Sunderland ‘Til I Die has also helped spark other major soccer events and hit shows as well. After watching the series on Netflix, Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh side Wrexham. The actor joined forces with friend Ryan Reynolds to officially buy the club in late 2020. The two then helped create and star in the fellow docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

PHOTOS: IMAGO