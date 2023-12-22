Among Chelsea’s more dependable players this year has been Conor Gallagher. Mauricio Pochettino has just elevated him to the position of captain, as he is a product of the club’s academy. He also makes frequent appearances for the England national team.

The prospect of selling the 23-year-old in the winter would not even come up if his future were to be determined solely by his performance. But his contract expires in June 2025. Therefore, it is clear that Chelsea must do something in the next 12 months with its captain. However, Gallagher’s potential sale jeopardizes Pochettino’s ambitions of assembling a winning squad at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, this departure is strictly for financial reasons. Many of Chelsea’s high-profile purchases have struggled since coming to the London club. The midfielder has little control over his destiny. The transfer market will open in less than two weeks. The financial rewards of selling Gallagher continue to entice Chelsea.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say?

In light of Mauricio Pochettino’s recent revelation that he had no say in whether to retain or sell Gallager, the future of the player remains uncertain.

“It is a decision between the player and the club, to be or not to be. He is in the starting XI nearly every game and one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club need to have,” the Argentine boss said.

“He is important because of his Chelsea values, he came from the academy, he loves the club and he is very committed. He runs, he plays, he fights, he does everything to try to win. He’s a really important player. Always these type of players are what a coaching staff wants to have.

“Maybe in the past [there was talk of him being sold]. That’s a decision between the club and the player, but for me, I don’t need to talk too much, because it’s clear in all my decisions, he’s been in the starting XI in nearly all of the games, and one of the captains.”

Tottenham reignite interest in Conor Gallagher for January move

Since Gallagher’s name circulated around other Premier League teams throughout the summer, rumors say Chelsea was ready to let him go. Tottenham allegedly came closest to Chelsea’s $63.6 million asking price for Conor Gallagher. Reports also named Everton and Newcastle as those courting

There has been talk of aggressively shopping Gallagher’s name. However, even if that doesn’t happen right now, speculations about Chelsea’s openness to bids will persist.

For instance, according to a new report from Sky Sports, Spurs are eyeing the scenario once again. They aren’t putting a premium on midfield right now, but they are monitoring the situation closely.

Regardless, the Blues’ desire to bolster their local rivals is still up in the air. Daniel Levy, chairman of Spurs, and the Stamford Bridge club have an infamously tense history that goes back 20 years. As far back as 2009, Chelsea’s fiercest rivals signed goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini, making him the last player to leave the club for Tottenham.

With the proceeds from the sale, they would be able to sign Toney, a forward for Brentford who scored 20 goals in the league last year. The Englishman returns to action next month after a suspension for betting rule violations.

PHOTOS: IMAGO