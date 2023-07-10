We finally got our first look at the Chelsea 2023/24 home kit, as the club have revealed the new design for the upcoming season.

The mostly blue top is touted as a tribute to the 1997/98 side that won the Cup Winners’ Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. As a refresher, here’s what that team’s shirt looked like:

That kit was a greatest hits of 90s soccer design – made by Umbro, tonal striping, a huge polo collar and baggy sleeves and shorts.

The new version is toned down from the inspiration, though.

Chelsea 2023/24 home kit

The first thing that jumps out at you is that the design has been presented without a main shirt sponsor. It’s refreshing, but certainly subject to change, and probably sooner rather than later. You won’t be able to purchase one until August 16-23, so it’s likely the club is trying to buy a bit of time to finalize a deal before going into mass production on retail versions.

Carried over from the 1990’s top are angular white cutouts under the sleeves. Black and gold trim detailing have not been carried over to those sections, but instead appear on the sleeve cuffs. Small white areas also adorn the upper back on Nike’s raglan sleeve template. Also, a now-familiar texturing appears throughout the entire shirt.

Notably missing from the new tops is the polo collar from the original. Instead we have a simple ring neck with no coloring whatsoever.

The club crest and Nike swoosh are presented in an iridescent gold. At least in promotional images, this actually makes the crest less prominent than usual. It gives an effect of the simpler old “CFC” crest from the 1990’s.

Reviewing the Chelsea 2023 home kit

The subdued white/gold/black trimming taken from the 1998 shirt looks great, but it’s not used enough.

This top needs a bit of that black and gold trim on a white collar. It’s doesn’t even need to be a polo like the original, but it would really set it off. Similarly, the crest rendered in a flat white, black and gold would’ve looked far better than the shiny vinyl application.

The eventual front sponsor could make-or-break this design, too. I personally find any shirt sponsor unappealing from an over-commercialization-of-the-game standpoint. But from a purely aesthetic perspective, a clean looking sponsor logo might actually enhance this shirt.

GRADE: C-

Chelsea begin the 2023/24 Premier League season in early August. Meanwhile, the Blues are heading stateside soon to play several friendlies across the United States this summer.

Photos: Chelsea FC / Imago