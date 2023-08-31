When Harry Kane was leaving for Bayern Munich, Tottenham would not allow him to say farewell to his teammates.

After 19 years at the club, the 30-year-old forward finally left in early August for Germany. The Bavarians paid $109 million to Tottenham with Kane in the last year of his contract. As a result, his record-setting run in London came to an end. His 280 goals make him the club’s all-time leading scorer. He is second all-time in the Premier League scoring chart.

With three goals in his first two Bundesliga games, Kane has quickly become a fan favorite at Bayern Munich. However, Kane remains a Spurs legend. His time in north London may not have ended on such a positive note, though. A staggering report indicates his former team penalized him in some manner on his final day there.

Tottenham locked Kane out of training facilities before Bayern move

According to The Telegraph, soon before Kane left for Germany, Tottenham emailed him to advise him he shouldn’t go back to the training field. Since he could not see anybody, he did not give his ex-teammates proper goodbyes.

Unfortunately for the England captain, he was also not permitted to take any of his belongings with him when he flew to Munich later that day. The forward’s management remained silent on the matter of their client being warned to avoid the training facility in advance of his transfer to Bayern.

What did Spurs say about recent reports?

Spurs, for their part, stated Kane has not been banned. Instead, he is welcome to return at any moment. When asked for comment, a representative from Tottenham said, via The Telegraph:

“Following the agreement of a deal with Bayern Munich, Harry was given permission to travel to Germany and so was not required to train. He is expected to return to the club as soon as he can to say his goodbyes.

“Harry and Daniel [Levy] have exchanged messages including best wishes on the birth of his son, Henry. As conveyed publicly, he is regarded fondly by all at the club and is always welcome.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Eibner