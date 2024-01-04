With the loan transfer of Ben Brereton-Diaz imminent, Sheffield United may have made their first signing of the new year.

In a move to keep the Yorkshire club out of the Championship right away, Blades owner Prince Abdullah will support head coach Chris Wilder this month.

Sheffield have failed to impress this season, earning only nine points from 20 Premier League games. As a result, they find themselves seven points behind Everton, who are now in 17th place.

During the summer transfer window, they saw Iliman Ndiaye leave for Marseille and Sander Berge join Burnley. Thus, Blades fans are left wanting quality alternatives for the midfield and attacking positions.

Chris Wilder is making good on his promise to move quickly. Thus, they are hoping to address the situation by signing Villareal’s Brereton Diaz this month.

Loan with no option to buy?

According to The Star‘s sources, the English side is in the process of finalizing a deal to sign the Chilean national team ace. The striker was made available by Villarreal and is poised to join the Blades on loan.

When the 24-year-old’s contract with Blackburn Rovers ended in the summer, he departed for Spain. Yet, in 25 appearances for his new team and his nation this season, he has been unable to score a goal.

In particular, in 14 La Liga outings, the 24-year-old has failed to find the back of the net. Because of this, Marcelino Garcia has freed up the striker for a short-term transfer.

The Englishmen have earlier approved Benie Traore’s loan departure to French club Nantes, which includes a summer option to make the move permanent. Thus, United are looking to bolster their striking depth. But Diaz’s loan to the Premier League will not include a buyout clause.

A huge improvement over Benie Traore, Ben Brereton-Diaz is a must-have addition. While he may struggle with form in Spain, his experience makes up for it. Depending on Wilder’s ability to get him going, it may be a fantastic short-term investment.

Ben Brereton-Diaz finally gets a Premier League move with Sheffield United

A product of Stoke, the attacker spent a lot of time with England’s minor teams before deciding to play for Chile. Although he was born in England, Diaz’s mother was born in Concepcion and went by the maiden name Diaz. Therefore, he has the right to represent Chile during international competitions.

The striker will be in attendance against Valencia before making the journey to England to complete his transfer. As he searches for his goal-scoring form, he may soon be returning to the Premier League.

Football Insider has also revealed that the reported transfer has been finalized. As a result, Diaz will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane. On Saturday, January 6, Chris Wilder’s team will face Gillingham in an FA Cup match, and Brereton Diaz will be a part of that group.

He had seven seasons in the Championship before making the jump to the Premier League with his transfer to Sheffield. Diaz started his professional career in the Manchester United youth system before transferring to Nottingham Forest via Stoke, the club he played for as a child.

After a good run at Blackburn, the Premier League courted him. Nevertheless, he decided to prove himself overseas when Villareal made their approach.

PHOTOS: IMAGO