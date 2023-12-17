The 3-0 loss to Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday ended Diego Alonso’s ruthless two-month reign as Sevilla coach. The Uruguayan was let go a little over an hour after the final whistle.

In the first half, Borja Mayoral scored for the away team from the penalty spot after a call that Juanlu Sanchez had handled the ball in the penalty area. In the second half, Jaime Mata doubled the lead with a low effort after 37 minutes.

Ten minutes before halftime, the misfortunate Sanchez was hit with another handball penalty. Mason Greenwood, a striker on loan from Manchester United, scored the penalty.

The lone goal for Sevilla came in the 20th minute after a deft backheel by Jorgen Strand Larsen following a poor clearance by the visitors from a corner. With ten minutes remaining, the home team managed to hold on despite Iago Aspas’s dismissal for a foul on Oscar Melendo.

As the Spanish team gets brought closer to the division’s relegation zone, the 48-year-old departs from his position. At the moment, their only cushion above the relegation zone is goal differential. Sevilla will now start looking for a new permanent coach after posting a brief statement indicating they had fired the Uruguayan coach.

“We would like to communicate that Diego Alonso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach. We thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future”, an official statement said.

How did Diego Alonso fare with Sevilla?

In the aftermath of Uruguay’s elimination from the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, the 48-year-old Alonso decided to leave the national team.

Appointed after Jose Luis Mendilibar’s dismissal, Alonso managed only two victories in 14 matches. That was in the Copa del Rey, and both of those games were against teams from lesser divisions, as neither of them occurred in the La Liga or the Champions League.

This implies that in the 12 other matches that the Uruguayan was in charge, the Rojiblancos could not manage to secure a single victory.

Although he oversaw one of the top 10 Spanish ‘historically best teams’ during his time as La Liga manager, Alonso had the poorest record with five draws and three losses, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The clubs in question are Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Real Zaragoza, Athletic Club, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Espanyol, and Real Sociedad. When compared to the other 531 managers in this group, Alonso is at the bottom of the list.

Alonso’s stats at Sevilla

Who could replace Uruguyan coach?

Sevilla will be hoping to swiftly move behind Alonso’s terrible tenure as coach. Thus, the process of finding a new management will now begin afresh. Regardless of who takes over, the Spaniards will have had four coaches since the beginning of last season.

Club officials will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them in making the next managerial selection. Just one point clear of Celta Vigo and Cadiz in the relegation zone, the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan outfit are clinging to life by a thread.

Quique Sanchez Flores—a manager with experience at Atleti, Valencia, and Getafe—is now widely considered the frontrunner, Spanish newspaper Marca suggests.

