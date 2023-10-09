Once again, Sevilla is undergoing a change of manager after it sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar. This is the third manager Sevilla has sacked in just over a calendar year. Since 2010, Sevilla has had 14 different permanent managers.

Jose Luis Mendilibar was a replacement for Jorge Sampaoli in March of last season. At the time, Sevilla sat 14th in the LaLiga table. Upon his arrival, Sevilla quickly turned around its fortunes. Sevilla picked up 21 points in the coach’s first 10 league games in charge. Moreover, Sevilla won the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time.

However, the Spaniard could not maintain that form. Just like last season, Sevilla is slumping. After eight games, Sevilla is 14th in the LaLiga table. It has two wins, two draws and four losses. In the UEFA Champions League, Sevilla drew both of its first games against Lens and PSV Eindhoven. It has two games against Arsenal still to come in that group. Also, when Sevilla returns from the October international break, it plays host to league-leading Real Madrid.

Mendilibar will not be at the helm for any of those games. Sevilla has yet to name an interim manager or identify any candidates for the permanent position. Fortunately for the club’s executives, it has two weeks to help with that process before the club’s next games.

Sevilla could target Premier League candidate to replace Mendilibar

Given its status in the Champions League and its history with the Europa League, Sevilla remains a desirable job for managers. One potential replacement could come from the English Premier League. Reports name Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth as a potential candidate.

Iraola only joined the Cherries this summer after Bournemouth surprised many with the sacking of Gary O’Neil. However, Bournemouth is 19th in the league table after three draws and five losses in eight games. Last season, Iraola oversaw Ray Vallecano, and his contract expired at the end of last season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pressinphoto