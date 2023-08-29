The top of the Serie A table at the end of the year could look just like it does after the roundup of this past weekend. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan find themselves with two wins from two games. Yet, the surprise so far is Hellas Verona, which is also up there on six points.

For American fans, Serie A has a renewed interest. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah are at AC Milan. Tim Weah and Weston McKennie are competing for spots at Juventus. Serie A is must-watch action for USMNT fans.

Serie A weekend roundup

Pulisic an instant star at AC Milan

Milan has started the 2023-2024 Serie A season strongly, with new signings Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek making instant impacts. Pulisic has scored in his first two games, against Bologna and Torino. This exhibits his versatility by playing out wide and through the middle. Loftus-Cheek has also impressed in central midfield, bringing energy and line-breaking passes.

Milan’s transfer strategy focused on young players with resale value. It spent moderate fees on players like Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah. While it is very early, Milan’s squad looks deeper and more flexible this season. Manager Stefano Pioli has more tactical options. If the quick integration of new signings continues, Milan should challenge for the Serie A title again.

Napoli doing what they do best: winning

Napoli continued their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 2-0 home win over 10-man Sassuolo on Sunday, with Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scoring the goals. Osimhen netted a penalty before Sassuolo’s Maxime Lopez was sent off. Kvaratskhelia, who came on as a substitute for his season debut after injury, provided the assist for Di Lorenzo’s goal to seal the victory. This is a good start for new coach Rudi Garcia. Still, we are yet to see how Napoli can deal with tougher competition as the season wears on.

Marcus Thuram impact felt at Inter Milan

Inter Milan earned a comfortable 2-0 away win against newcomers Cagliari in Serie A on Monday, with first-half goals from Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez sealing the victory. Dumfries opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being set up by Marcus Thuram, who was involved again for Martinez’s goal nine minutes later following a pass from Federico Dimarco. Despite the passionate home crowd, Cagliari struggled to threaten as Inter controlled the game. Thuram impressed on his first Serie A start for Inter after joining on a free transfer. He provided the assists for both goals.

Lazio with worst start to a season in 5 years

Two consecutive defeats to teams that are likely relegation candidates in Lecce and Genoa must be concerning for Lazio. And with a trip to Napoli coming up next, Lazio welcomes the upcoming international break. There, it can refocus and try to steer the ship straight. Maurizio Sarri has a lot of talent at his disposal. Lazio will get its share of victories. But, the loss of Milinkovic-Savic is having a very negative impact on the club.

Favorites to be tested next round

AC Milan has a very interesting trip to AS Roma on Friday. Roma just completed the signing of Belgian Romelu Lukaku who may feature in the match. As mentioned earlier, Napoli will host Lazio who, despite its slow start to the season, is always a tricky opponent. Inter Milan will host Fiorentina who have already found the back of the net 6 times in 2 matches. Hellas Verona, which has managed a perfect start to the season, travels to bottom club Sassuolo.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero