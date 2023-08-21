Christian Pulisic put together a sensational debut with AC Milan in Serie A play. Not only did the American score a cracking goal just after 20 minutes. He was the catalyst for the opening goal of the game. His deep cross set up Tijjani Rejnders’s assist to Olivier Giroud. Two former Chelsea players making an impact in Serie A is somewhat ironic given the club’s struggles in the Premier League.

The always reliable Rafael Leao was unusually quiet. Yet, Pulisic’s performance, at least in the first half, showed what the American brings to the table. In his last season with Chelsea, Pulisic scored just one goal. In all competitions, he had two assists in 30 appearances. His inaugural season with AC Milan looks to be off to a better start.

In that 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea, Pulisic lost out on playing time. He made just seven league starts. Of Chelsea’s 38 Premier League games, he did miss eight contests.

Now, he is fully healthy and playing on a team that wants him there. Pulisic is paying dividends for Milan already. He arrived on a free transfer but providing a goal and a ‘hockey assist’ against Bologna is a strong start. Last season, Bologna finished ninth. Therefore, this was not a pushover game. Even if Bologna is not Manchester City or Arsenal, scoring a goal of quality shows Pulisic still has what it takes to play in Europe.

Pulisic makes Serie A debut in win, AC Milan awaits Musah

Pulisic is not the only USMNT player making the switch over to the Rossoneri. While Pulisic was putting up a strong performance against and nutmegging Bologna players for fun, Yunus Musah sat in waiting. The American midfielder was suspended for this game because of yellow card accumulation during his time with Valencia. Pulisic did not play the full game. He exited just after a cooling break at 70 minutes.

Still, USMNT fans can take joy in knowing Pulisic performed well, and Musah is joining a stable midfield. Part of what Musah did so well with Valencia and still does with the USMNT is driving the ball forward. With Leao and Pulisic on the wings and Giroud up top, Musah should thrive. Milan won the game, 2-0, and Pulisic was a major reason why.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Giuseppe Moffia