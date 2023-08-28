Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is returning to Italy on loan, where he will be playing for Jose Mourinho and AS Roma. Mourinho is clearly a fan of the Belgian striker, as this is the third time the two will link up. The first was for a brief time at Chelsea in Lukaku’s first stint at Stamford Bridge. Then, Mourinho signed Lukaku from Everton while he managed Manchester United.

According to Sky, the two clubs agreed a loan fee of just over $10 million for this season. Romelu Lukaku will join Roma as it looks for a first top-four finish in Serie A since 2017/18. Roma is getting a proven goal-scorer in Serie A. He spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. He scored 10 goals in Serie A play last season. Then, in his two previous seasons in the Italian top flight, he scored a combined 47 goals.

Despite returning to Chelsea after his most recent loan spell at Inter, there was little hope the Belgian would actually play at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku wants to return to Italy, where he has found success in recent seasons. However, Lukaku went silent when the two neared a permanent deal. A proposed move to Juventus seemed likely, but the fans of the Bianconeri were adamantly opposed to the Belgian’s arrival. With those two clubs out of the running, Roma emerged as the landing spot.

Originally, Chelsea wanted to find Lukaku a permanent home. In doing so, it could cash in on the Belgian to make up for its hefty spending. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal provided one outlet, but that fell through. Roma responded to Chelsea softening its stance on a permanent deal to land the loan move for Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku loan from Chelsea can be big step for Roma

Lukaku is keen to work with Jose Mourinho again. Mourinho has helped Roma to cup success, as he traditionally does at any club he goes to. Competing in the Europa League this year, it is a major task for Mourinho to find more success. Last year was somewhat disappointing given Roma’s expectations.

It will be interesting to see how Lukaku plays alongside those already at Roma. Tammy Abraham remains sidelined through March of this season. Andrea Belotti started each of the side’s first two games alongside either Paulo Dybala or Stephan El Shaarawy. Lukaku is likely going to get the starting role before these players once he arrives.

