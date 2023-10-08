A major club in Serie A is plotting to help Jadon Sancho get out of his contract with Manchester United. But despite the rumors, Jose Mourinho’s Roma are not a possibility.

Sancho’s career at Old Trafford is in shambles only two seasons after he was acquired from Borussia Dortmund. It’s no secret that he and United boss Erik ten Hag had a falling out.

The Dutch boss benched the winger for the trip to face Arsenal last month due to his lackluster performance in training. Sancho retaliated by disputing Ten Hag’s assertion and claiming that he had been singled out as the club’s scapegoat ever since he had joined.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been barred from playing for the Red Devils and is required to practice alone. He has yet to provide Ten Hag the apologies he is seeking. Therefore, he continues to be left out of the manager’s plans.

Juventus want United to pay half of Sancho’s salary

Despite Manchester United’s desire to get rid of Sancho in January, they may have trouble recouping the astronomical $89 million they spent for him in 2021.

According to The Sun, the player has received attention from Italian powerhouse Juventus, who may provide him with a way out of England during the next January transfer window.

The rumor mill has it that the Serie A giants are interested in signing Sancho on loan with an option to purchase in the summer of 2024 for roughly $73 million. Nevertheless, in order for the temporary transfer to go through, United would need to pay the Bianconeri half of his $428,000 per week in salaries.

No other option to rescue

The report adds that Sancho is considering a transfer to Serie A, namely to Turin, where he hopes to restart his career. A transfer to Saudi Arabia was rumored for the summer, but he ultimately decided against playing for a team in the Middle East.

It had also been widely expected that the England international would rejoin Borussia Dortmund, where he had previously played for four years, during the next transfer window.

However, it’s believed that he is not interested in returning to his previous club and that the prospect of starting over in Italy is more alluring.

