Transfer speculations around Jadon Sancho have intensified as the January transfer window approaches due to his recent spat with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman and the 23-year-old have been at odds lately. So, various reports expect him to start exploring his exit options from the club this coming winter.

Ten Hag said that Sancho‘s lack of playing time against Arsenal was due to his subpar showings in practice. In a social media post, the winger, however, claimed such was not the case.

The English player is not participating in first-team practices. Nor is he in consideration for roster spots. Meanwhile, he has been barred from using any of the first team’s facilities at the practice field.

Sancho not willing to offer helping hand

According to rumors, Ten Hag will not be giving an inch. Therefore, an apology from Sancho is necessary before rejoining the first team.

The England international, however, has zero plans to offer an apology. Therefore, it is very likely that we have seen the last of him at Old Trafford. In order to recuperate some of the money spent on signing him, the Red Devils have decided to sell him in January to the highest bidder.

Mourinho stepping up chase to bring Jadon Sancho to Roma

Il Romanista suggests that Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to make the most of the opportunity and wants his team to make a bid for Jadon Sancho. Roma is naming the former Borussia Dortmund star as its top target for early 2024. According to the source, Mourinho is adamant about signing Sancho. The Portuguese believes he can get the finest performance out of the attacker.

Sancho has a few options to get to the Serie A side, including going out on loan in the new year to regain his form and self-assurance. A mutually agreed contract termination, which would make him a free agent, is also an option if things continue to worsen.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage