Chelsea are reportedly looking to continue their spending spree this summer. The Guardian is claiming that the Blues want to buy a top center forward, a goalkeeper, and additional central midfielders when the transfer window opens. New club manager Mauricio Pochettino already supposedly has specific names in mind as well.

Leading the list of potential targets for Chelsea is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The star striker has arguably been the team’s top performer in their Serie A title season. In fact, the Nigeria international has racked up 28 goals in 36 total games so far during the current campaign. Chelsea is, however, not the only team interested in signing the center forward.

Chelsea battles EPL rivals to land Victor Osimhen

Manchester United has been linked with Osimhen for some time as well. Both Premier League sides could certainly use a top striker in their starting lineups. The Red Devils have the lowest amount of goals of any team currently in the top seven of the English top-flight table. Chelsea has even fewer Premier League team goals with just 36. Only three other clubs have fewer goals during the 2022/23 season than the Blues.

Nevertheless, Chelsea and Manchester United will find it difficult to pry Osimhen away from Napoli. Team chairman and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is notoriously a tough negotiator when it comes to player transfers. Napoli is reportedly ready to offer their star striker a new deal as well. Osimhen’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2025.

Striker happy with Serie A winners

The center forward also appears to be happy in Italy. Osimhen recently raved about the team and their fans during an interview with French outlet L’Equipe. “The truth is, what’s happening to me is incredible. I hope the fans are as happy as I am, as we are,” stated Osimhen. “The whole environment you’re talking about deserves this happiness. They are the ones who gave me the confidence that a young player needs to really explode.”

Chelsea is currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table after a disastrous season. The west London club had a net spend of nearly $600 million during the current campaign under American owner Todd Boehly. They will next be looking to trim the bloated squad down before spending even more money on a rebuild ahead of the 2023/24 season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / LaPresse