Sam Kerr’s 68th-minute goal secured Chelsea their third successive FA Cup title as they beat Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The cup final was played in front of a record seventy-seven thousand fans, a world record attendance for a women’s domestic encounter, beating the previous record set in 2019 in Spain when Barcelona took on Atletico Madrid.

Kerr scores the winner

Kerr slotted home the winner from close range from Pernille Harder’s pass to help her side win the first trophy this season. The 29-year-old forward had also scored in the previous two finals and was once again the thorn in the flesh of United.

The Red Devils, however, would be disappointed with the result as they dominated proceedings in the first half.

United did have the ball in the net within the first minute when Leah Galton scored but it was ruled out due to offside. They kept on pressing the Chelsea back line tie and again as they missed center backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan in the heart of the defense.

Despite the constant pressure and clear-cut openings, United couldn’t find the back of the net as the score remained goalless going into the first half whistle.

Tale of two halves

A tale of two halves saw the Blues being the better side as they settled into the game, playing with more vigor and determination when they had possession.

Kerr eventually scored midway in the second half to open the scoring on the day and the Blues could have put the game beyond doubt in the 80th minute but Sophie Ingle missed from close range.

United did push in the game’s final stages but were repeatedly denied by the eventual winners. Both sides will now turn their attention to the WSL as only a point separates them as we head into the business end of the season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage