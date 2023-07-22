Even after Marcel Sabitzer rejected an approach from Borussia Dortmund. he appears unlikely to return to Manchester United. However, he may consider a surprising move back to the Premier League this summer.

After Christian Eriksen went down with an injury in January, the Premier League giants swooped in to get Sabitzer on loan. The Austrian was benched at Bayern Munich and signed a six-month loan that did not contain a buyout provision.

In 18 games with the Red Devils, Sabitzer contributed to the team’s success by scoring three goals and assisting another. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out for the season. As a result, United took a step back and opted against making a long-term move over the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have offer on the table for Sabitzer

Sabitzer has since rejoined the Bundesliga champions and showcased his scoring prowess with five goals in his team’s recent 27-0 demolition of ninth-tier Rottach-Egern. The player has yet to make up his mind on his future since Thomas Tuchel hasn’t decided what will happen to him at Bayern.

The Austria international has reportedly drawn serious attention from the Bavarians’ arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund in recent days. It’s been said that the club is making efforts to finalize a transfer deal with him, as reported by Sky Sports DE.

The Black and Yellows will offer Sabitzer a contract lasting between three and four years. After losing Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Raphael Guerreiro, they will need to bolster their midfield for the next season.

Player has heart set on premier league return

German outlets Sport1 and Sport Bild report that the midfielder has his eyes set on the Premier League.

They believe that many teams in England’s top flight hold an interest in acquiring the player.

Reports have indicated that the Bavarians are willing to sell him this summer. They want a fee of approximately $17 million plus bonuses.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Eibner