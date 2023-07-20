D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney made a series of interesting claims following the Major League Soccer All-Star game Wednesday night. The former Manchester United star led the MLS team against Premier League side Arsenal for the match. However, things did not exactly go as planned, as the English club thumped the All-Stars 5-0.

After the match, Rooney was asked what he was able to take away from the game as a coach. The 37-year-old manager replied with a simple answer.

Rooney also claimed that the North American league did not give their players ample time to prepare for the match and even said that Apple TV kicked his coaching staff out of their regular seats.

Rooney given no preparation for MLS All-Star Game

“Listen, it’s difficult. On Monday the players all arrived and we did a small-sided game,” stated Rooney. “On Tuesday, as I suggested, I didn’t want them training at the National Mall but that’s where we trained and we can’t do anything.”

“We did head tennis so literally had no time whatsoever to do any tactics whatsoever, so you put the players out there and you hope they can figure things out, and against a team like Arsenal that’s very difficult to do.”

The Gunners started the scoring in the game inside the opening few minutes. Star forward Gabriel Jesus scored a stunning strike just five minutes into the match. Leoandro Trossard doubled his team’s lead 18 minutes later with another wonderful goal. Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz then all claimed second-half strikes to put the finishing touches on the All-Stars.

MLS denies Apple TV moved coaching staff

Rooney also made claims that Apple TV made his coaching staff move from its traditional spot behind the coach during the MLS All-Star Game. The move was supposed to allow the tech company to have its videographers closer to the action. “Obviously Apple coming into the league as well has been great, although they didn’t allow my staff to sit in their seats today,” proclaimed the coach.

“My staff got kicked out of their seats today by members of Apple. I wouldn’t be doing my staff a service if I didn’t bring that up because if you’re getting asked to do the game with your staff, you expect your staff to have seats to sit in.”

Major League Soccer has since refuted Rooney’s claims that Apple TV kicked the staff members out of their seats. D.C. United has so far declined to comment on the situation involving its coaches.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire