USMNT star Antonee Robinson has capped off an impressive 2023-24 campaign by being named Player of the Season at Fulham. This accolade recognizes Robinson‘s significant contributions and consistent performances throughout the season. This makes him the first Cottagers full-back to win the award since Steve Finnan in 2002.

Robinson, who joined the West London side in 2020, has shown remarkable growth and consistency. Over the 2023-24 season, he registered seven assists across 44 appearances, totaling 3,749 minutes of playing time. His durability and reliability were evident as he missed only two matches in all competitions.

This level of performance has earned him the admiration of Fulham supporters. It has also solidified his reputation as a key player for the team.

In his four seasons with the club, the American has amassed 151 appearances. He has thus played a crucial role in the team’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2022. His partnership with US national team teammate Tim Ream has been instrumental in Fulham’s defensive setup.

Who did Robinson beat for season MVP?

Robinson’s contributions did not go unnoticed by the fans. In the first round of voting for the Player of the Season award, Robinson emerged as the frontrunner. That trend continued into the second ballot. Ultimately, 42.9% of supporters selected him as the strongest performer for the season. He was followed by Calvin Bassey (20.5%) and Rodrigo Muniz (16%), highlighting the competitive nature of the award.

“Thank you so much to those who voted me as your Player of the Season,” Robinson expressed. “Coming off the back of a year where so many of the lads had such strong seasons and it could have been anyone, makes it that much more special for you to have picked me.”

In his message to fans, the 26-year-old expressed his gratitude and optimism for the future: “I hope everyone has an amazing summer and, I just want to say again, thank you for all your support all year. It’s been amazing, and I hope next year can be an even better season for myself and all of us.”

What’s next for Robinson and Fulham?

Robinson’s standout season has also attracted attention from several top clubs. Reports indicate that both Manchester United and Chelsea want to secure the services of the 26-year-old American left-back. With Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell struggling with injuries, both Premier League giants see Robinson as a valuable addition for depth and competition in their squads.

Fulham, under the management of Marco Silva, finished 13th in the Premier League last season. Keeping hold of key players, including Robinson, will be crucial as they aim for a better finish in the 2024-25 season. However, the club is preparing for potential bids from other clubs, making the upcoming transfer window a significant period for the Cottagers.

As Robinson’s career continues to ascend, his impact in the Premier League and potential future moves will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. His recognition as Fulham’s Player of the Season underscores his importance to the team and highlights his development into one of the English top-flight’s most reliable full-backs.

