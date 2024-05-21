Selecting a Premier League team of the season for the 2023/24 campaign is not an easy task. Several players can certainly make their case to be among the best in their respective positions. However, the list was eventually whittled down to make a dream starting XI.

Arsenal and Manchester City, unsurprisingly, have multiple players in the team of the season below. The two teams fought for the title until the final day of the 2023/24 season. City eventually took home the title once again, their fourth consecutive English top-flight championship.

Premier League Team of the Season for 2023/24

Goalkeeper – David Raya (Arsenal)

The Spaniard’s loan move to Arsenal certainly raised eyebrows last summer. After all, many felt Aaron Ramsdale performed quite well for the Gunners in recent seasons. Nevertheless, the former Brentford star quickly took over the number one spot between the sticks and didn’t look back.

Raya racked up 16 total clean sheets in the Premier League, more than any other shot-stopper. As he featured in 32 English top-flight matches throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the Gunners did not allow a goal in half of his appearances with the team. Raya is also widely praised for his stellar distribution as well.

Right back – Ben White (Arsenal)

Despite historically being a central defender, White has grown into a relatively new position. The Englishman is now arguably the top right-sided defender in the entire league. Some of White’s statistics may not exactly jump off the page, but he has become an extremely reliable player for manager Mikel Arteta.

The defender rarely makes a mistake, as evident in his extremely low dispossessed rate, and he links up very well with Bukayo Saka on the right flank. His tackling and interception numbers are respectable, while he led all Premier League right-backs in blocked shots. White also contributed with four goals and four assists from the defensive position.

Center backs – William Saliba (Arsenal) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Saliba managed to play every minute of the Premier League for Arsenal this season. Not only was he dependable, but the Frenchman is now arguably the best central defender in England. At 23, Saliba essentially does not have a current weakness in his game.

Although perhaps not up to his immense standard, Van Dijk still had a great personal season with Liverpool. The Reds may have faltered down the stretch, but the Dutchman maintained a high level of play. The veteran defender did not make an official error leading to an opponent’s shot on the season.

Left-back – Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

The United States men’s national team star impressed throughout the 2023/24 campaign. While Fulham only finished 13th in the table, Robinson was certainly the standout player for the Cottagers. The solid season has certainly put several big clubs on notice and the defender may be on the move this summer.

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol could have also been a solid pick for this position. However, Robinson edged out the Croatian in several key statistics, including tackles, interceptions, shot-creative actions and key passes.

Central midfielders – Rodri (Manchester City) and Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Rodri was somehow not even nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award. Nevertheless, the defensive midfielder was arguably the best player in the best team for the 2023/24 season. With Rodri in the team, City was undefeated in the English top flight en route to yet another title.

Odegaard has turned into one of the most electric players in the entire Premier League. The Arsenal captain is just fun to watch, as he carves up defenders in the middle of the pitch. The Norwegian led all top-flight players in shot-creating actions and passes into the penalty area.

Wingers – Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Foden recently took home the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards. The young attacker netted 19 goals and added eight assists in the campaign. He also led all top-flight players with 10 Man of the Match awards throughout the season.

Palmer, formally Foden’s teammate at City, had an incredible freshman season with Chelsea. The 22-year-old versatile player netted 33 total direct goal involvements in the campaign. No other Premier League player managed to score more combined goals and assists than Palmer.

Strikers – Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

While he may have had a down year, Haaland’s ‘disappointing’ seasons are still better than most other players. The striker took home the Golden Boot award with the most goals in the Premier League. Haaland had 27 goals in 31 top-flight appearances on the season.

Watkins was the main reason for Villa‘s success in getting into the top four of the table. As a result, the club will return to the Champions League for the first time in 40 years. The English forward netted 19 goals on the season, while also adding another 13 assists. Only Palmer had more goal involvements during the campaign.

