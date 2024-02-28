A comeback to coaching is in the works for the renowned French player and Real Madrid hero Zinedine Zidane in England. The 51-year-old recently made it public that he is not retired and is instead waiting for the right chance.

Zidane was once thought of as a leading candidate to succeed Didier Deschamps as coach of the French national team. He had two illustrious spells while coaching Real Madrid. Still, after France’s 2022 World Cup second-place performance, the French Football Federation decided to extend Deschamps’ deal.

Now, the successful tactician has announced his intention to coach again. Zidane expressed his desire to return to the dugout at a reception for his former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi.

“Why not, anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see – I’d certainly like to return to the bench.” He also went on to say that he would jump at the chance to lead an Italian squad.

“One day coaching in Italy? Why not?” he added. Current Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri’s contract is up until 2026, and Zidane is mentioned as his successor.

Move to England possible for Zinedine Zidane?

Meanwhile, reports from England paint a different picture. He is INEOS’ ideal candidate to replace Erik ten Hag as manager of Manchester United, Mundo Deportivo says. The Frenchman has caught the eye of billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his business INEOS, who are aiming to recreate United’s golden age.

The heat is on for the Dutchman after a dismal season and may not even make it through the season’s final stretch. Not only are the Red Devils having trouble qualifying for the Champions League, but he has also failed to bring out his players’ greatest performances this season.

The former Ajax coach has also failed to live up to expectations that they should be contending for big championships. At the conclusion of the season, Manchester United might elect to replace him with Zidane, and that would be a great move.

What did Zidane previously say about coaching United?

The fact that Ratcliffe is considering the veteran as a potential manager shows that United are taking a new approach. He is hoping to repeat the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson. The prospective employment of Zidane is in perfect harmony with Ratcliffe’s goals for the club’s future. This is thanks to his impressive record in both local and European tournaments.

A strong desire to return the Old Trafford outfit to their rightful place at the top of English and European soccer is at the heart of the billionaire’s project.

Being one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, the Red Devils have enormous expectations to contend for major trophies on a season-to-season basis. They might return to that level with Zidane’s support. But as these statements from Manchester Evening News show, he had previously already distanced himself from the United position.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.”

