PSG are intent on making another wave in the transfer market, and have settled on Lamine Yamal of Barcelona to replace Kylian Mbappe.

It has been widely reported that the superstar will depart the Parisian side in order to sign with Real Madrid this summer. The France international was previously linked with a move to Madrid back in 2022, but ultimately signed a new deal with PSG.

Nevertheless, Mbappe is now set to become a free agent in June.

The loss of the star will create a massive hole to fill up front for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

While PSG likely needs to sign an established forward this summer, they are also apparently attempting to splash over $200 million on a 16-year-old phenom. Marca reporter Luis Rojo is claiming that the French team offered the massive fee for Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal. The LaLiga club, however, reportedly rejected the proposal.

Yamal is widely regarded as one of the top teenage prospects in the world at the moment. Despite his age, the youngster has already become a mainstay in manager Xavi’s squad. In fact, the winger has appeared in 37 total matches for Barca so far this season. 27 of these games have come in league play.

Mallorca manager compares Yamal to a young Lionel Messi

In his most recent match, Yamal scored the only goal in a matchup with Mallorca on Friday. The strike was the youngster’s 13th direct goal contribution for the club during the current campaign. After the match, Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre heaped some unconventional praise on Yamal.

“The first time I saw Leo Messi play, it was 21 years ago and I needed 5 minutes to say: he’s a mouse. Lamine Yamal also plays like a mouse,” proclaimed Aguirre. “He looks like that too. I know that this club works very well with young people. If it continues like this, he will bring Barcelona a lot of happiness.”

Xavi was also asked about the similarities between Yamal and Messi after the game as well. The manager, however, was careful not to go too far with the comparison. “I get [the comparison] but it doesn’t benefit Lamine to make it,” stated Xavi.

“Anyone who has ever been compared with Messi has lost. It is not good to compare players with him. But Lamine is left footed, he comes inside … there are flashes of Messi, but we are talking abut the best footballer ever, so it is best not to compare them.”

Barcelona are unwilling to sell Lamine Yamal to PSG, despite money problems

Barca has been enduring tough financial times over the last year or so. In fact, they were previously charged with violating Financial Fair Play rules in January of 2023. As a result, the club has been attempting to create additional revenue in various ways.

One of these avenues is to make a profit in transfer windows by selling players. The Catalan Club actually generated about $67 million in player deals during the current campaign. LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that Los Cules most likely needs to continue this trend to adhere to the league’s laws.

Nevertheless, the Spanish side appears unwilling to part ways with their most prized teen phenom.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto