The Europa League quarterfinals concluded on Thursday as four teams booked spots in the semifinals. Liverpool, the tournament’s favorite, could not conquer Atalanta after the stunning 3-0 defeat at Anfield one week ago. Roma, which has been flying under Daniele de Rossi, defeated Milan in both legs.

The much-anticipated fixture between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham had ample drama. However, a late goal from Jeremie Frimpong assured Leverkusen of a spot. In doing so, he protected the German side’s season-long unbeaten run. Finally, Marseille and Benfica required penalties to decide which team would advance to the semifinals. In the end, Marseille’s goalkeeper made two saves to send the French side through.

Even though the semifinals are not for two weeks, the anticipation is clear. Here is how each of the four teams reached this stage of the Europa League.

Recapping the Europa League quarterfinals

Leverkusen draws level late to get past West Ham

After winning 2-0 in the first leg, anything short of a collapse would have been enough for Xabi Alonso’s side. Yet, there was an essence of continuity that the German side wanted to keep up with. Bayer Leverkusen has not lost this season in any competition. The Bundesliga champions for 2023/24 have the chance for a treble, but no club has gone an entire season unbeaten.

That record was tested early. West Ham opened an early lead via Michail Antonio after 13 minutes. That forced Alonso into an early change in defense in the first half and a further two substitutions at halftime. They worked wonders, as West Ham was limited with chances. Jarrod Bowen nearly scored to level the tie, but his shot from a tight angle went begging across the face of goal.

Jeremie Frimpong, one of the halftime substitutes, locked up a spot in the semifinals of the Europa League with a goal. He also protected the unbeaten streak for Leverkusen. That is now 44 games without a defeat in all competitions.

Liverpool’s deficit too much to overcome at Atalanta

The stunning 3-0 defeat at Anfield was always going to be a tall task for Jurgen Klopp’s side to overcome. Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty provided Liverpool with a glimpse of hope as the Reds dominated the ball. However, the one goal after seven minutes was the only time either side scored.

Despite having superior talent and needing an abundance of goals, Liverpool did not do nearly enough offensively to test Juan Musso in the Atalanta net. Just five shots on net from the visitors did not provide any more excitement. Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to Europe as Atalanta is through to the semifinals of a major European competition for the first time in 36 years and just the second time ever.

Roma defeats Milan again to reach another semifinal

Another one of the favorites in the Europa League fell on Thursday when Roma defeated Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. Entering the game with a 1-0 lead after a road win at the San Siro, Daniele de Rossi continued Roma’s unbelievable form. Since replacing Jose Mourinho, the former Roma midfielder has led the side to fifth in Serie A with just two losses in all competitions.

Two quick goals from Roma seemed to put the game to bed. However, a red card brandished to Roma’s Zeki Çelik made things interesting. Milan could only score once with the man advantage for an hour, and Roma is through to the semifinals in European competition for the fourth season in a row.

Marseille uses penalties to defeat Benfica

The last game to finish in the Europa League quarterfinals was between Marseille and Benfica. After a 2-1 defeat in Portugal, Marseille forced extra time with a late goal from Faris Moumbagna. That goal came with just 10 minutes left in the 90. Neither side scored in the additional 30 minutes, and the game resorted to penalties.

Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez made two saves while Marseille converted each of its four spot kicks. That was enough to send the French side through to the semifinals.

In the last four, Marseille will battle Atalanta, while Leverkusen and Roma have a rematch from the Europa League semifinal last season.

