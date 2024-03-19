Many of the biggest clubs in the world have announced their plans to play summer friendlies in the USA in 2024, and that includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan. Each of those clubs has an impressive following in the United States. Barcelona and Real Madrid are arguably the two most popular clubs in the world. Meanwhile, the impending appearances of both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah make Milan a must-watch soccer for fans in the United States.

Those three clubs join the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Celtic in formally announcing friendlies in the United States this summer. Moreover, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have announced a slew of games across the United States. In conjunction with the Copa America, the summer of 2024 is action-packed in the United States.

Many of these games are part of the Soccer Champions Tour, the international collection of club friendlies that is returning to the United States. In 2023, the Soccer Champions Tour featured eight games with many of the same clubs. In 2024, fans in the United States will have the option to watch many of these matches that regularly draw massive crowds.

2024 Soccer Champions Tour brings Real Madrid, Barcelona and Milan to USA

The full list of friendlies as part of the Soccer Champions Tour is loaded with top teams. These happen in late July and stretch into early August. Unfortunately, most of these games are on the east coast. There are other games on the west coast, including Arsenal playing Manchester United in Los Angeles. Here is how the games shape up for the Soccer Champions Tour.

Manchester City vs. AC Milan. – Saturday, July 27. – Yankee Stadium, New York City, NY. Tickets.

Barcelona vs. Manchester City. – Tuesday, July 30. – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL. Tickets

AC Milan vs. Real Madrid. – Wednesday, July 31. – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Tickets

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona. – Saturday, Aug. 3. – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. Tickets.

Barcelona vs. AC Milan. – Tuesday, Aug. 6. – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD. Tickets

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea. – Tuesday, Aug. 6. – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC. Tickets

The highlight of these games is the return of El Clasico to the United States. At this point, it is rapidly becoming a tradition to have Real Madrid play Barcelona in the United States. This game at MetLife Stadium brings the game back to the east coast. In 2022, the two Spanish rivals met in Las Vegas, NV. Last summer, they played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. This will be the fourth time they play on US soil, with the first coming in 2017 in Miami.

Schedule of soccer friendlies in the United States

With so many teams coming to the United States this summer and playing multiple friendlies, it is already a maze to keep track of when and where each club is playing. The schedule of soccer friendlies in the United States lays out the important information for each of the games in the United States this summer. Additionally, you can find ticket information for how to attend these games. Even though the Soccer Champions Tour is slated toward the east of the United States, the friendlies are happening across the country.

PHOTOS: IMAGO