Aston Villa was recently in the news after facing an immediate backlash from fans about its UEFA Champions League prices. Non-season ticket holders have to pay around $111 for the cheapest ticket. While some American fans might consider this a fair price, especially for a Champions League match, Aston Villa supporters expressed frustration over the higher cost.

This difference highlights a broader cultural divide between U.S. and UK soccer. In the United States, fans often embrace paying higher prices. It is part of the high-end entertainment experience. Consequently, UK fans are more likely to view such pricing as exploitation. They hold the principle that soccer should remain connected to its grassroots traditions.

Signs suggest, however, that key decision-makers are already leaning towards a shift toward the American outlook.

Aston Villa vs major soccer events held in USA

Game Stadium Competition Cheapest price Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Villa Park UEFA Champions League $111 (Non-season ticket holders) Argentina 1-0 Colombia Hard Rock Stadium Copa America final $2,127 (Lowest resale ticket price) Columbus 3-1 LAFC Lower.com Field Leagues Cup final $50 Inter Miami vs Charlotte Chase Stadium MLS $110

It’s the norm for many that ticket prices are considerably higher in the United States than the average Premier League ticket. The Athletic recently reported last season that the cheapest ticket was only $11 offered by Liverpool. Aston Villa’s cheapest ticket was $52. Hence, the fans’ aggravation about the new prices is somewhat understandable.

Despite the fans who feel disgruntled, U.S. fans may look at that price as fair. Inter Miami has set the cost of their cheapest ticket at around $80-$110.

Furthermore, Americans face higher costs for the entire matchday experience. Inter Miami tickets cost almost double compared to Manchester United prices. Moreover, fans pay significantly more for parking, food and drink. But, as mentioned, this is standard for soccer in the United States.

Should American fans react similarly, or is the standard set in stone?

For many, the ‘expensive’ price isn’t seen as expensive. Copa America tickets were always going to be few and far between. However, the event still sold out. Reports indicated that the cheapest resale ticket cost over $2,000, while the highest reached $8,000.

American sports often market themselves as premium entertainment. Take the Super Bowl, for instance—its halftime show attracts millions of viewers worldwide. Similarly, the NBA All-Star Game consistently dominates headlines whenever the stars align.

This approach includes state-of-the-art stadiums, VIP experiences, and high-profile celebrity appearances. For example, SoFi Stadium, the newest and largest venue in the NFL, stands out with its expansive screens and modern design. Interestingly, SoFi Stadium was funded by Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal. English soccer is gradually adopting this model, aligning itself with the luxury standards of American sports. As a result, more lavish stadiums are being built, reflecting the increased emphasis on premium experiences and entertainment. That includes Tottenham Hotspur, which has the second most expensive season ticket in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign.

While MLS All-Star Games may not have the same prominence as NBA All-Star Games, they reflect a similar entertainment-focused strategy. This approach aligns with what is familiar to the American audience, making it unlikely to change soon. Simply put, the fans will continue paying for the product. Although there is a clear divide compared to the UK, there are signs that similar changes may be occurring there as well.

England ticket prices show drift from grassroots connection

English soccer has long been known as the ‘working-class game.’ It’s globally recognized as the birthplace of soccer, with ‘grassroots football’ emerging from local communities across England. However, that bond has weakened over time.

With the rise of the Premier League, foreign investment and increasing TV revenues, the focus has shifted towards commercial growth. Consequently, this has led to higher ticket prices, bigger stadiums, and a more corporate experience.

This sparked discussions about the ‘Americanization’ of the sport in England. Some of these include the possibility of hosting matches internationally, like in the United States, or introducing an All-Star game—an idea that may feel familiar to American fans.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s American co-controlling owner, stirred debate a couple of years ago with the suggestion of a Premier League North versus South All-Star match. The plans to transform the foundations of English soccer have not yet come to fruition, but he aimed to generate additional revenue, like the NBA and MLB. The co-owner suggested the Premier League could “take a lesson from American sports“.

The Premier League’s previous attempt to play a ’39th game’ abroad, particularly in the U.S., faced significant backlash from fans and opposition from FIFA. However, this idea seems to be resurfacing, with NBC Sports executive Jon Miller recently expressing interest in having Premier League games kick off the season in America.

Aston Villa defended their decision to raise ticket prices, signaling that the shift towards a high-end entertainment model, similar to American soccer, may be here already. As American sports culture continues to influence English soccer, this cultural divide could be narrowing faster than expected.

PHOTOS: IMAGO