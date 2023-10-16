Change is rolling in at the Ibrox Stadium, and Rangers is looking to name a new director of football operations. On Sunday, Rangers named a new head coach in Philippe Clement, the former manager at Monaco. However, its overhaul is going well beyond the head coach. Rangers want a Brighton transfer expert to lead the backroom staff at the club.

Sam Jewell, the head of recruitment at Brighton, is a name that could step in as the director of football operations at Rangers. Jewell has been one of the key contributors to Brighton’s recent success in the transfer market. Having paid minimal fees for many of its stars, Brighton has made considerable profits in recent years. For example, Brighton sold Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma for over $25 million. Moreover, Caicedo set the record for the most expensive transfer in Premier League history.

Rangers want Jewell to replace Ross Wilson, the club’s former director of football operations. Over the summer, Wilson departed for Nottingham Forest as its new chief football officer. Rangers executives see Jewell as the ideal candidate for his ability to see talent in players while remaining on a budget.

Unsurprisingly, Brighton and Hove Albion is not going to let go of Jewell with such ease. With Jewell playing a role in the transfer dealings, Brighton has risen in the ranks of English soccer. The frugal nature of Brighton is setting it up for future success.

Rangers not alone in trying to pick Sam Jewell off Brighton

Other Premier League clubs are trying to lure Sam Jewell, too. However, Jewell has been content on staying on England’s south coast because of the club’s relative success over the last several years. Much of that is a credit to Jewell. He stepped into the head of recruitment at Brighton after Dan Ashworth left that role for the same position with Newcastle.

The Daily Mail speculates Rangers would need a convincing package to get Jewell up north. Rangers must be able to financially compete with Celtic to have a chance.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP