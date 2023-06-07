Scottish side Rangers are reportedly ready to sign United States men’s national team striker Haji Wright. The center forward currently plays for Turkish side Antalyaspor. However, both sides are supposedly close on the final valuation for the player.

Football Insider claims that Antalyaspor values Wright at £7 million (about $8.7 million). Rangers are thought to be willing to pay the fee but will negotiate to lower the price just a bit. In fact, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton told the news outlet that the club may negotiate, but will pay the final fee if necessary.

“Of course, they will try and get it as low as possible for players comingin,” claimed Hutton. “As they have shown in the past with the likes of Ryan Kent, if there is someone available that is a proven goalscorer or a match winner who can change things for them, who can tip the balance in their direction, then they will pay that money.“

Scottish side needs to replace outgoing striker

The Gers need a new striker to replace outgoing forward Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian scored 11 Scottish Premiership goals during the 2022/23 season. He is about to be out of contract with the club.

“Rangers have made mistakes with the likes of Morelos and Kent running down their contracts,” continued Hutton. “I can’t see them allowing that to happen again. It is a lot of money, but if it is someone that can make a difference then I am sure they will be willing to pay a little bit extra.“

Rangers are not the only team tracking Haji Wright

Wright only just joined the Turkish team last summer in a deal worth around $2.2 million. The USMNT striker netted 16 goals in 28 total matches for Antalyaspor during the current campaign. Despite his successful Freshman season in Turkey, the club appears ready to make a profit on the player. Along with Rangers, Wright has been linked with Villarreal and Southampton in recent weeks as well.

Although he has played well overseas, Wright was not named in the latest USMNT roster. Interim head coach B.J. Callaghan opted not to take Wright to the Nations League Finals. The 25-year-old forward has not featured for the Yanks since the World Cup in Qatar.

