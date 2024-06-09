Former New England Revolution manager Brad Friedel has re-entered the professional soccer world, joining the board of directors at Besiktas. This appointment marks Friedel’s first professional soccer role since his tenure with the Revolution ended in 2019.

The 53-year-old will serve as an Advisor to the Besiktas board through the 2025-2026 season.

This strategic position allows Friedel to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge of the game to help guide the club’s decisions and direction. The Turkish Super Lig side announced Friedel’s appointment this Friday.

They also expressed their confidence in his ability to contribute significantly to the club’s future success.

“Information from our Club: As of June 7, 2024, Mr. Bradley Howard Friedel has been appointed as the Advisor to the Beşiktaş JK Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons. We wish Friedel great success in his work and present it to the public”, the club confirmed.

What has Friedel done after retiring?

Besiktas finished the season in sixth place in the Turkish Super Lig, with 16 wins, 14 losses, and eight draws. Eventually, they managed to accumulate 56 points. The club is looking to build on this performance and improve its standing in the upcoming seasons. So, Friedel’s appointment is actually part of this strategic effort.

The American boasts an illustrious career both on and off the field. His journey from a talented young athlete in Ohio to a celebrated goalkeeper in the Premier League and beyond is a story of perseverance and success.

As a player, he enjoyed a successful career in Denmark, England, Turkey, and the United States, as well as with the USMNT. He accumulated 450 Premier League appearances with clubs like Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, and Tottenham.

After retiring from professional play, Friedel transitioned into coaching and administrative roles. Friedel began his coaching career by obtaining his UEFA Pro License, one of the highest coaching qualifications. First, he spent time in Tottenham’s front office and began coaching the US U19s.

In his homeland, he helped to develop the next generation of American soccer talent. In 2017, he was appointed head coach of the New England Revolution. During his tenure, he led the Revs to a 12-22-13 record. However, his time with the team ended in 2019, after a challenging start to the season with a 2-8-2 record.

What can Friedel bring to Besiktas?

Friedel’s new role in Turkey presents an exciting opportunity for both the club and the ex-goalkeeper himself. As an Advisor to the Board of Directors, he will play a key role in shaping the strategic decisions and overall direction of the club. The Black Eagles fans and stakeholders will be eager to see how the 53-year-old’s expertise and leadership will impact the team’s performance and growth in the coming seasons.

This appointment also marks a significant step in Friedel’s post-coaching career, allowing him to remain influential in the soccer world while utilizing his vast experience in a new and strategic capacity. The collaboration between the two sides has the potential to be mutually beneficial, driving success on and off the field.

