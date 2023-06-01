Folarin Balogun has been named in the latest USMNT 24-man roster ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals. The squad starts reporting to Los Angeles as early as Sunday, June 4. Newly appointed interim head coach B.J. Callaghan must then trim one player from the squad to submit his 23-player squad to CONCACAF by June 5.

The 21-year-old Balogun only recently switched his allegiance from England to the United States. He is currently having a breakout season on loan with French club Stade Reims. Balogun has racked up 20 Ligue 1 goals in 36 total appearances in the top flight. Reims, and the starlet, will finish its 2022/23 campaign with a home match against Montpellier on Saturday. Then, Balogun is free to travel back to the States ahead of the national team’s training camp.

Sought-after striker might leave Arsenal this summer

Despite his stellar season in France, Balogun may be switching clubs this summer. The striker is currently under contract at Premier League side Arsenal. However, he is reportedly now considering a permanent switch away from north London. Balogun just signed a three-year contract with the club last year. There will almost certainly be talks between Arsenal and the player this summer about his future with the team.

USMNT Nations League roster shapes up for Mexico clash

Nevertheless, Balogun looks ready to make his debut for the USMNT in the Nations League Final Four. The Yanks are set to first play bitter rivals Mexico in the competition on June 15th. The winner of the match will then advance to the Nations League final three days later. Canada and Panama face off in the other semifinal matchup.

Complete 24-man USMNT training camp roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa), Sean Johnson (Toronto), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Incernacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Alan Sonora (Juarez)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Folarin Balogun (Reims), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club America)