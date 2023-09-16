Rangers scored once in either half to secure a vital away win at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. The result will come as a much-needed boost for under-fire manager Micheal Beale.

The 43-year-old has come under intense criticism following the Old Firm derby loss and the disaster against PSV Eindhoven before the international break that meant they crashed out of Champions League qualification.

Brazilian striker Danilo eased some of those nerves as he gave Rangers the lead in the 16th minute. He scored with a brave header much against the run of play, following a St Johnstone corner.

However, the goal scorer sustained a knock whilst scoring and had to be replaced by Rabbi Matondo. He incidentally scored in the 79th minute to secure huge three points.

Kemar Roofe also had the ball in the net, but the goal was chalked off for offside. St Johnstone would be disappointed with their performance as they failed to make Rangers sweat in what was a poor game from both sides.

Michael Beale feels Rangers pressure lifted

Beale later confirmed that Danilo had fractured his cheekbone. The forward will be absent when Rangers host Real Betis in the Europa League in midweek.

He said, “I thought we started the game really well and had a few chances. It was an excellent opening goal, but we unfortunately lost Danilo and the delay took the momentum out of the game”.

“It was good for Kemar Roofe to get 90 minutes and I was really pleased by Ben Davies too. That was our third clean sheet in five league games. It is a step in the right direction. There were moments I was really happy with and other moments we’ve got to work on of course, but St Johnstone never make it easy here.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images