As the current contract with Sevilla comes to a close, defender Sergio Ramos will be free to sign a new one. However, he is hesitant to do so despite his generally good comeback in Spain alone.

Upon joining his old side, the seasoned defender immediately became an integral cog in the team’s defensive machinery. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old recently traveled to the United States to check out a few possible venues if he decides to move there soon.

Relevo says Sergio Ramos has always been intrigued by the idea, and that he and his family would feel more at home in the United States with MLS. He is now eager to ensure Sevilla‘s survival from relegation before making any moves. Nevertheless, he plans to meet with the club after the season ends.

He will consider Sevilla’s financial offer, but the sports objective is his first priority. He has no interest in spending next season rescuing teams from the cellar, the report adds.

No longer spell back home?

Later on, they mention that certain Sevilla members are hesitant to go any farther with Ramos as well. They believe that the club would let go of the veteran so they may begin the necessary rebuilding process. On the other hand, it will generate a lot of buzz come summer, much as Jesus Navas’ deal would.

Since Sevilla’s previous four transfer windows have been so disorganized, Ramos has good reason to be worried. As an example of the sometimes-haphazard preparation, his signing occurred after the September transfer window had closed. Still, after all this time apart, he may be enticed to return to Sevilla for a second season.

In 2023-24, Ramos was an anchor for the Rojiblancos’ defense, and now he wants a better contract so he can stay with the team he grew up with. Whether the Spanish club can provide more enticing conditions than the American or Saudi clubs is an open question.

Even though he is 38, the seasoned player who played 16 years with Real Madrid is eager to keep playing. The former Spanish international turned down a very lucrative offer to join a team in the Saudi Pro League last summer. Thus, it is unclear whether Sevilla will retain him or not.

Sergio Ramos linked to both MLS and the Saudi Pro League

Before the season ends, the legendary defender hopes to settle his transfer rumors, which have piqued the curiosity of teams in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer. It’s no secret that Sevilla’s financial woes mean they can’t compete with Ramos’ foreign admirers in terms of a lucrative deal.

To achieve financial stability this summer, Los Nervionenses will need to reduce their payroll expenditure by $65 million; thus, they will also face difficult decisions.

He will next consider the many enticing offers if the Spanish club decides they can’t afford to keep him. Reuniting with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi might be part of it.

Along with the great Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, he led Real Madrid to several championships from 2009 to 2018. Surprisingly, the Spaniard also spent two seasons assisting Lionel Messi while playing for PSG.

PHOTOS: IMAGO