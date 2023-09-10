According to reports, Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain are set to join the mass migration of European players to the Middle East this summer.

For Marco Verratti, this season has gotten off to a convoluted start.

The French champions had been eager to get rid of the veteran midfielder after he was left off their UEFA Champions League Group Stage roster.

The 30-year-old was allegedly informed earlier this summer that he is no longer needed by Luis Enrique’s squad despite having a contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

After starting his career at Pescara, Verratti moved to the French capital in 2012 and has remained there ever since.

Verratti agrees deal with Al-Arabi

And it seems that Verratti’s tenure at PSG is winding down. He is expected to join the migration of star players from Europe to the Middle East this summer. Scores of players have already left the continent’s top divisions for the substantial money on offer in the region.

The Italian ace is reportedly close to completing a deal with Al-Arabi after the midfielder verbally agreed to terms with the Qatari team, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The midfielder is expected to depart for Doha within the next 24 hours.

In addition, a permanent move will follow, with the Red-and-Blues receiving a price of about $48 million. Thus, the French club will recoup a good chunk of the $13 million they invested in the midfielder more than a decade ago.

Draxler expected to follow suit

Draxler seems destined to be heading in the same direction, to the Middle East, as per the French daily L’Equipe.

The German midfielder, who had been on loan at Benfica, wasn’t included in PSG’s plans upon his return. Draxler is expected to join Al-Ahli, with whom a full deal was just struck, after apparently turning down a transfer to Crystal Palace.

However, because of his family’s reservations, the German international has requested further time to think about the transfer. Since the transfer window in Qatar is closing on September 18, he just has a little over a week to make a final decision.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire