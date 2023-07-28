PSG is eager to sign a new right winger in this summer’s transfer window as a replacement for Lionel Messi.

In the last stages of his stay in France, the Argentine found the experience to be tedious. He was always focused on the 2022 World Cup. Also, despite his continuous momentary brilliance, never quite recaptured the form that made him the finest player in the world during his time with Barcelona.

Even in February, when PSG were still in the midst of its UEFA Champions League collapse, the Argentine winger was subjected to a barrage of whistles. Yet even at the lowest point of his career, Messi still managed to score 22 goals and assist 33 others in 58 appearances.

Indeed, he was instrumental in leading the French powerhouses to another league championship.

PSG to replace Messi with Dembele

Now, there is a need to fill Messi’s spot, even though he was unable to deliver the Parisians their long-sought Champions League trophy. This has led to the surprising possibility that Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele may soon be moving back to his homeland.

Despite fruitful negotiations, the Blaugrana have not reached a contract extension deal with the French winger. Despite his injury issues, Dembele has been an important player for the Catalan club over the last couple seasons. This implies that next summer, the 26-year-old will be a free agent.

It would be disastrous for Barcelona to lose the gifted striker for nothing. So, Catalan publication SPORT claims the club could be open to PSG’s offer and prepared to deal below the release clause.

‘cheap’ release clause valid until 31 July

The French 2018 World Cup winner has a $110 million release clause. However, Fabrizio Romano disclosed that the release clause slashes in half to $55 million in June and July.

The Parc des Princes outfit initiated discussions to use the $55 million release clause to acquire the winger. That would need to happen before the end of this month. The current LaLiga champions wanted to sign the 26-year-old to a new deal. Now, though, it may let him go to help resolve its ongoing financial woes.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS