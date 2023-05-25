In the likely event PSG sacks Christophe Galtier, Luis Enrique is a target as the next manager at the club. Enrique is also on the rumor mill at Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, which will have managerial vacancies in the offseason. Of those three, PSG would certainly be able to offer the most in terms of money and transfer funding.

Le Parisien reports the hierarchy at PSG may want to change things up dramatically this summer. With Lionel Messi and Neymar looking increasingly likely to leave, the French champions could shake things up from top to bottom. In Galtier’s first season at the Parc des Princes, he won Ligue 1 and the Trophée des Champions, which is a French Supercup between last season’s league and cup winners.

Despite winning a pair of trophies, the expectation for PSG this season far exceeded that, particularly given the club’s start to the season. Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappé all thrived, and PSG looked near unstoppable. However, the early months of 2023 saw PSG stumble in the league. Then, Marseille knocked PSG out of the French Cup. To wrap it up, Bayern Munich dismantled PSG in the Champions League round of 16. Those failures could see Galtier out.

Enrique remains one of the best available names on the manager market. Most recently, Enrique coached Spain to a round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco. However, Enrique’s resume includes a long stint as the manager of Barcelona. There, he won the treble with Barcelona in 2015 to go along with a league and cup double in 2015/16.

Enrique can bring major success to PSG

The major critique of Enrique is that he accomplished those feats with arguably the best individuals. Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez lit up Europe as one of the best front threes of all time. Iniesta and Xavi were both in the midfield, with Sergio Busquets just behind. Since then, he has not won much. However, he did lead Spain to the semifinals of Euro 2020, losing on penalties to eventual champions Italy. Also, Spain was the runner-up in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, when it lost to France.

Regardless, he would inherit top talents at PSG. Kylian Mbappé will still be there, even if Messi and Neymar won’t. Moreover, PSG has the potential to make any number of expensive signings. For example, PSG spent around $150 million this season in what was a relatively quiet transfer season for the French club.

Challenges from other clubs and managers

In regard to Enrique, PSG faces challenges from Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur. Rumors between Spurs and Enrique persisted for some time since the sacking of Antonio Conte. Luis Enrique stated his desire to manage in the Premier League for some time. With Arne Slot passing Spurs off, the London club would make Enrique its top priority.

PSG has Enrique at the top of its list, too. However, Luciano Spalletti could depart Napoli and bring a Serie-A-winning mentality to PSG. A dispute with Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis could see the Italian leave the club after it won the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images